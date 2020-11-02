Daily Catch-up: November 2, 2020

WEATHER

Northern Rivers for Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower along the coastal fringe, near zero chance elsewhere. Winds southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s

GRAFTON: 12-25.

YAMBA: 14-23

MACLEAN: 13-24

COPMANHURST: 12-26

WOOLI: 15-22

BARYULGIL: 12-25

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dawson Vesper Snr

A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Dawson's life will be held at Ngaru Village Youth Stadium Robinson St, Yamba on November 6, 2020 at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend.

Stephen Geoffrey 'Hobbo' Hobbins

Formerly of Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away October 26 2020, aged 67 years. A funeral service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, 64 Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday November 6 at 2pm.



ON THIS DAY

1512 For the first time, the general public was able to view Michelangelo's fresco on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican Palace.

1903 Manly Council (Sydney) rescinds its by-law prohibiting bathing in the ocean during daylight hours.

1922 Qantas establishes its first regular passenger air service between Charleville and Cloncurry.

1997 Titanic, a drama about the doomed ocean liner, had its first public screening at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

2000 An American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts became the first permanent residents of the International Space Station.

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4099

Winning numbers: 19, 4, 26, 27, 34, 13

Supps: 6, 15

Division 1: $2,000,000.00

Division 2: $10,629.15

Division 3: $849.75

Division 4: $24.30

Division 5: $13.95

Division 6: $7.85

