Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-up: November 2, 2020

Bill North
by
2nd Nov 2020 7:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

Northern Rivers for Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower along the coastal fringe, near zero chance elsewhere. Winds southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s

  • GRAFTON: 12-25. 
  • YAMBA: 14-23 
  • MACLEAN: 13-24
  • COPMANHURST: 12-26
  • WOOLI: 15-22
  • BARYULGIL: 12-25

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dawson Vesper Snr

A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Dawson's life will be held at Ngaru Village Youth Stadium Robinson St, Yamba on November 6, 2020 at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend.

Stephen Geoffrey 'Hobbo' Hobbins

Formerly of Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away October 26 2020, aged 67 years. A funeral service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, 64 Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday November 6 at 2pm.


ON THIS DAY

1512  For the first time, the general public was able to view Michelangelo's fresco on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican Palace.

1903  Manly Council (Sydney) rescinds its by-law prohibiting bathing in the ocean during daylight hours.

1922  Qantas establishes its first regular passenger air service between Charleville and Cloncurry.

1997  Titanic, a drama about the doomed ocean liner, had its first public screening at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

2000  An American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts became the first permanent residents of the International Space Station.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4099

Winning numbers: 19, 4, 26, 27, 34, 13

Supps: 6, 15

Division 1: $2,000,000.00

Division 2: $10,629.15

Division 3: $849.75

Division 4: $24.30

Division 5: $13.95

Division 6: $7.85

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

SEVERAL wild storms swept across the Clarence Valley on Thursday and Friday with hail blanketing parts of the region. View photo gallery here

A YAMBA couple have had a lucky escape from a freak event as storms lashed the coast yesterday. Driving in an Isuzu D-Max 4WD, the couple pulled over at the Paddys Rest area, south of Macksville on the Pacific Highway to shelter from a storm that brought heavy wind and hail. Read more here.

SPORT

LAST week's KFC Player of the Week was Brothers Cricket Club's Beau Sevil. The award is chosen by our readers via an online poll of the Team of the Week - compiled from the most outstanding performances across all senior grades of Clarence River Cricket Association. Read more here

IN THE countdown to the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards we are putting the power in your hands, with votes now open for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award. Vote now here.

daily catchup funeral notices weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Visitor restrictions eased at Northern NSW hospitals

        Premium Content Visitor restrictions eased at Northern NSW hospitals

        Health ‘While the restrictions have undoubtedly been a challenge for patients, carers and visitors, they were a necessary step to keep our patients and the broader community...

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        RESULTS ROUND UP: All the latest sporting action

        Premium Content RESULTS ROUND UP: All the latest sporting action

        Sport Keep up to date with the week’s scores and results with your fix of Monday sport...

        Changed traffic conditions for highway upgrade

        Premium Content Changed traffic conditions for highway upgrade

        News Changed traffic conditions will be in place from today until Sunday for the...