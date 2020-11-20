Menu
Daily Catch-up: November 20, 2020

Jarrard Potter
by
20th Nov 2020 7:40 AM
WEATHER

Cloud clearing. The chance of fog patches early this morning. Light winds becoming E 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

  • GRAFTON: 15-32
  • YAMBA: 19-26
  • MACLEAN: 16-28
  • COPMANHURST: 15-33
  • WOOLI: 16-28
  • BARYULGIL: 16-34

 

LISTEN TO ON THE FRONTLINE  

The Daily Examiner has created a new podcast (audio documentary) that reveals the first hand experiences of our local RFS volunteers during the Clarence Valley's horrific 2019 bushfire season.

CLICK HERE to listen to the latest episode.

If you have an iPhone you can listen and subscribe (for free) to the podcast series. Simply search 'On The Frontline' in the Apple Podcasts app and subscribe.

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Madge Elaine Groves (nee Boyd)

Of Grafton, formerly Wooli, passed away on November 17, 2020, aged 94 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Madge's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St South Grafton on Friday November 20 at 10am.

Judith Ann Hughes (nee Furlong)

11/5/31-11/11/2020 - Aged 89 years.

Keith Raymond Gibb

Aged 80 years. A funeral service will be held at the Riverview Chapel, 62 Wooli St, Yamba Tuesday November 24 commencing at 1.30pm

ON THIS DAY

1860  - Burke and Wills first reach Cooper Creek.

1925  - Robert Kennedy, younger brother of assassinated President John F Kennedy, and who would himself be assassinated, is born.

1947  - Princess Elizabeth, who became Elizabeth II, is married to Philip Mountbatten.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

POWERBALL

Draw: 1279

Winning numbers: 30, 7, 12, 13, 1, 34, 26

Powerball: 11

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $66,812.15

Division 3: $4,414.00

Division 4: $528.35

Division 5: $164.00

Division 6: $71.00

Division 7: $45.95

Division 8: $17.40

Division 9: $10.40

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A GRAFTON man has been jailed for at least 10 months after he was sentenced for leading police on a dangerous pursuit in a stolen car earlier this year. Read more

WITH Christmas coming right around the corner, The Daily Examiner is proud to launch the Adopt A Family 2020 campaign and connect those who want to help with those who need a helping hand across the Clarence. Find out more

A PLAN to revitalise the Clarence River shoreline at Harwood has been met with surprise and praise by residents. Read more here

 

