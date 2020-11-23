Daily Catch-up: November 23, 2020

WEATHER

Hot and mostly sunny. Medium chance of showers in the south late this afternoon and evening. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening. Winds NW 25 to 35km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 28 to 37C.

GRAFTON: 18-40

YAMBA: 19-31

MACLEAN: 18-35

COPMANHURST: 18-40

WOOLI: 19-30

BARYULGIL: 17-37

FUNERAL NOTICES

Keith Raymond Gibb

Aged 80 years. A funeral service will be held at the Riverview Chapel, 62 Wooli St, Yamba Tuesday November 24 commencing at 1.30pm

Maxwell Frederick McInnes

Of Grafton, passed away on November 17, 2020 aged 75 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Max's service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Tuesday November 24, at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council are welcome and may be left at the service.

William (Bill) George McLeod

Late of Whiddon Aged Care Grafton, formerly of Adamstown Heights. Passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 aged 97 years. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Oliver St, Grafton on Tuesday November 24, commencing at 10.30am.

ON THIS DAY

1923 Australia's first public wireless broadcast begins.

1963 TV series 'Doctor Who' first airs on BBC television.

1996 125 people die as a hijacked airliner runs out of fuel and crashes into the sea.

2009 Lucky, the world's oldest sheep on record, dies.

