Daily Catch-up: November 24, 2020

WEATHER

Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon. Winds SE 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

GRAFTON: 17-28

YAMBA: 19-25

MACLEAN: 17-26

COPMANHURST: 17-28

WOOLI: 17-24

BARYULGIL: 16-31

FUNERAL NOTICES

Florence May Brown (formerly Lloyd) nee Cox

Late of Grafton, formerly of Pillar Valley. Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 aged 95 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, on Thursday, November 26 at 10.30am.

Keith Raymond Gibb

Aged 80 years. A funeral service will be held at the Riverview Chapel, 62 Wooli St, Yamba Tuesday November 24 commencing at 1.30pm

Maxwell Frederick McInnes

Of Grafton, passed away on November 17, 2020 aged 75 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Max's service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Tuesday November 24, at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council are welcome and may be left at the service.

William (Bill) George McLeod

Late of Whiddon Aged Care Grafton, formerly of Adamstown Heights. Passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 aged 97 years. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Oliver St, Grafton on Tuesday November 24, commencing at 10.30am.

ON THIS DAY

1642 Dutch explorer Abel Tasman discovers Tasmania, naming it Van Diemen's Land

1859 Charles Darwin publishes his controversial "Origin of the Species

1876 Walter Burley Griffin, the architect who designed Canberra, Australia's capital city, is born.

1950 UN troops begin an assault intending to end Korean War by Christmas

Set For Life

Draw: 1936

Winning numbers: 14, 11, 44, 32, 3, 43, 2

Supps: 37, 38

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $778.45

Division 4: $127.60

Division 5: $36.30

Division 6: $25.40

Division 7: $11.80

Division 8: $10.70

