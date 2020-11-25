Menu
Daily Catch-up: November 25, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Nov 2020 7:17 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 16-27
  • YAMBA: 17-23
  • MACLEAN: 16-25
  • COPMANHURST: 15-27
  • WOOLI: 17-23
  • BARYULGIL: 16-28

 

LISTEN TO ON THE FRONTLINE  

The Daily Examiner has created a new podcast (audio documentary) that reveals the first hand experiences of our local RFS volunteers during the Clarence Valley's horrific 2019 bushfire season.

CLICK HERE to listen to the latest episode.

If you have an iPhone you can listen and subscribe (for free) to the podcast series. Simply search 'On The Frontline' in the Apple Podcasts app and subscribe.

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Bryson Gilbert
Late of Cowra and Grafton, passed away on November 24, 2020 aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Friday, November 27 at 1.30pm.

Florence May Brown (formerly Lloyd) nee Cox
Late of Grafton, formerly of Pillar Valley. Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 aged 95 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, on Thursday, November 26 at 10.30am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1783 Britain evacuates New York city, its last military position in the United States.  

1839 Cyclone slams south eastern India with high winds and a 40 foot storm surge, destroying city of Coringa. Storm waves sweep inland, destroying 20,000 ships and killing an estimated 300,000 people.  

1905 Telimco makes the 1st ever advertisement for a radio set, by advertising a $7.50 set in the "Scientific American" which claimed to receive signals for up to one mile.  

1986 Iran-Contra affair erupts, President Reagan reveals secret arms deal.

 

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1397

Winning numbers: 35, 31, 26, 9, 17, 25, 15

Supps: 12, 2

Division 1: $2,496,744.04

Division 2: $35,400.55

Division 3: $4,555.20

Division 4: $334.65

Division 5: $49.00

Division 6: $24.85

Division 7: $15.15

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

IT WAS a rough night in more ways that one for the skipper of a yacht that found itself beached while attempting to cross the Clarence River bar. Read more

THE following matters were finalised and outcomes recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday. Read more

REVEALED: Who is Clarence Valley's hair hero? Read more

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

      Top Stories

        Major changes to NSW COVID rules

        Premium Content Major changes to NSW COVID rules

        News After months of living with severe coronavirus restrictions, NSW residents can now reap the reward with a number of changes to get the green light today.

        RIDE TO WORK: Council’s pedal power rises to the top

        Premium Content RIDE TO WORK: Council’s pedal power rises to the top

        News Clarence Valley Council staff show they’re serious about healthy, sustainable...

        PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Latest golf news and results

        Premium Content PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Latest golf news and results

        Golf It was another week of birdies and bogeys as golfers across the Clarence took to...

        Which regional town has the happiest property sellers?

        Premium Content Which regional town has the happiest property sellers?

        Property NEW research reveals Far North Coast homeowners are happy with how much they sell...