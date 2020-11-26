Daily Catch-up: November 26, 2020

WEATHER

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming E/NE 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 28C to 33C.

GRAFTON: 16-32

YAMBA: 19-26

MACLEAN: 17-27

COPMANHURST: 16-32

WOOLI: 18-24

BARYULGIL: 16-31

FUNERAL NOTICES

John Everitt Betts

Late of South Grafton, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. Aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Thursday, November 26 at 10am.

Florence May Brown (formerly Lloyd) nee Cox

Late of Grafton, formerly of Pillar Valley. Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 aged 95 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, on Thursday, November 26 at 10.30am.

Terry Andrew Sinclair

Formerly of Whitebridge (Newcastle), Manilla and Wauchope, late of Maclean. Passed away peacefully November 21 aged 61 years. Relatives and friends of the late Terry Sinclair are respectfully invited to attend the Service of Celebration to be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, Friday November 27 at 10am.

Bryson Gilbert

Late of Cowra and Grafton, passed away on November 24, 2020 aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Friday, November 27 at 1.30pm.

ON THIS DAY

1838 A second trial finds some of the perpetrators of the Myall Creek massacre of Aborigines guilty.

1855 The colony of Van Diemen's Land becomes known as Tasmania.

1917 A raid on the Queensland Government Printing Office is carried out, under the orders of Prime Minister Billy Hughes.

1922 The creator of Snoopy and the Peanuts comic strip, Charles M Schulz, is born.

Wednesday Lotto

Draw: 4029

Winning numbers: 6, 35, 40, 4, 21, 37

Supps: 26, 20

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $498.30

Division 3: $29.20

Division 4: $16.10

Division 5: $11.15

CLARENCE Valley Council has resolved to oppose all mining in the Clarence River catchment and seek government support to cancel current and future licenses in the valley. Read more

THE next time you pop into the corner shop for milk, you might notice a fresh, local face in the fridge. Southgate dairy farm, formerly Big River Milk, has since been sold to Sydney businessman Kam Hasan and now operates as Clarence Valley Dairy under the business name Balance Agro Complex Pty Ltd. Read more

AWARD-winning country singer Amber Lawrence is back with new music for kids and big kids at heart, and will be paying a special virtual visit to Copmanhurst Public School today. Read more

SPORT

YOUNG 14-year-old junior Hollie Fuller claimed her first Grafton District Golf Club honour board event when she teamed with Greg 'Cowboy' Harvison to take out the mixed foursomes championship. Read more