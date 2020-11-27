Daily Catch-up: November 27, 2020

WEATHER

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming E/NE 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 28C to 33C.

GRAFTON: 16-31

YAMBA: 20-27

MACLEAN: 18-29

COPMANHURST: 16-32

WOOLI: 17-28

BARYULGIL: 17-33

FUNERAL NOTICES

Terry Andrew Sinclair

Formerly of Whitebridge (Newcastle), Manilla and Wauchope, late of Maclean. Passed away peacefully November 21 aged 61 years. Relatives and friends of the late Terry Sinclair are respectfully invited to attend the Service of Celebration to be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, Friday November 27 at 10am.

Bryson Gilbert

Late of Cowra and Grafton, passed away on November 24, 2020 aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Friday, November 27 at 1.30pm.

ON THIS DAY

Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel's will establishes the Nobel Prize

John Walker invents friction match in England

Soviet Mars 2 becomes 1st spacecraft to crash land on Mars

France performs nuclear test at Mururoa atoll

Powerball

Draw: 1280

Winning numbers: 30, 20, 7, 3, 25, 21, 31

Powerball: 2

Division 1: $20,000,000

Division 2: $91,498.55

Division 3: $4,904.90

Division 4: $521.90

Division 5: $171.90

Division 6: $75.20

Division 7: $43.50

Division 8: $18.25

Divison 9: $11.05

