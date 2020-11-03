Daily Catch-up: November 3, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 12-26
- YAMBA: 14-22
- MACLEAN: 13-23
- COPMANHURST: 12-25
- WOOLI: 14-22
- BARYULGIL: 13-27
FUNERAL NOTICES
Dawson Vesper Snr
A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Dawson's life will be held at Ngaru Village Youth Stadium Robinson St, Yamba on November 6, 2020 at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend.
Stephen Geoffrey 'Hobbo' Hobbins
Formerly of Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away October 26 2020, aged 67 years. A funeral service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, 64 Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday November 6 at 2pm.
ON THIS DAY
1804 George Caley crosses the Hawkesbury River in his unsuccessful attempt to cross the Blue Mountains west of Sydney.
1829 Charles Sturt sets out to solve the mystery of the westward-flowing rivers.
1942 The Australian flag is hoisted as Kokoda is retaken by the Allies, declaring the success of the Australian troops, aided by the Papua New Guinean villagers.
1957 Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2 with space dog Laika aboard, a mostly-Siberian husky, the 1st animal in space.
