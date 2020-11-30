Daily Catch-up: November 30, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 18-28

YAMBA: 19-25

MACLEAN: 18-26

COPMANHURST: 18-28

WOOLI: 19-24

BARYULGIL: 19-34

FUNERAL NOTICES

Karen Maria McArthur

Late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away 24th November, 2020 after a brief illness. Relatives and friends of Karen are invited to attend a gathering of celebration of her life, to be held at the Alumy Creek Reserve on Lawrence Road, Tuesday 1st December, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.

ON THIS DAY

1782 The British sign a preliminary agreement in Paris, recognising American independence.

1874 Sir Winston Churchill, the British statesman, orator, author and prime minister from 1940-45, 1951-55, was born.

1928 Australian cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman makes an inauspicious Test debut, with scores of 18 and 1 versus England in the 1st Test at Brisbane, and was dropped to 12th man for the 2nd Test.

1935 Non-belief in Nazism is proclaimed grounds for divorce in Germany.

1956 Betty Cuthbert takes Olympic sprint double when she runs Olympic Record equalling 23.4s to win the 200m gold medal at the Melbourne Games; beats Christa Stubnick in repeat of 100m final 4 days earlier. Jon Henricks swims world record 55.4s to win the men's 100m at the Melbourne Olympics; rare Australian 1-2-3 with John Devitt and Gary Chapman taking the minor medals.

1982 American singer and songwriter Michael Jackson released Thriller, which became the best-selling album in the world and won a record-setting eight Grammy Awards.

2001 The hunt for the Green River Killer ended as Gary Ridgway was arrested in Washington, and he later pled guilty to killing 48 women, though he claimed to have murdered as many as 80.

2018 George H.W. Bush, who was the 41st president of the United States, died at the age of 94.

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4107

Winning numbers: 20, 10, 35, 34, 18, 37

Supps: 141, 7

Division 1: $2,579,223.01

Division 2: $13,195.65

Division 3: $940.20

Division 4: $27.60

Division 5: $16.30

Division 6: $8.50

SPORT

NATHAN Blanch is no stranger to bowling long spells on hot summer days in Grafton. The GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel fast bowler was rewarded for his latest 132-ball stint last Saturday, voted KFC Player of the Week despite his side being on the wrong side of a two-wicket loss. Read more