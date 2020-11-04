Daily Catch-up: November 4, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 13-28

YAMBA: 16-23

MACLEAN: 14-25

COPMANHURST: 12-28

WOOLI: 15-22

BARYULGIL: 15-31

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dawson Vesper Snr

A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Dawson's life will be held at Ngaru Village Youth Stadium Robinson St, Yamba on November 6, 2020 at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend.

Stephen Geoffrey 'Hobbo' Hobbins

Formerly of Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away October 26 2020, aged 67 years. A funeral service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, 64 Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday November 6 at 2pm.

Bradly John Hunter

Late of Winegrove, passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 31, 2020 aged 45 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brad's graveside funeral service at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Saturday, November 7 at 10am.

Colleen Mary Henwood

Late of Seelands, passed away on October 31, 2020 aged 59 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Colleen's funeral service at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday, November 6 at 10am.

Betty Jean Cleary (nee Hoad)

Late of St. Catherine's Villa, Grafton. Passed away on November 2, 2020 aged 72 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Friday, November 6 at 1.30pm.



ON THIS DAY

1878 Police patrols are increased along the Murray River as the manhunt for the Kelly gang intensifies, following the murder of three policemen at Stringybark Creek.

1922 The entrance to King Tutankhamen's tomb is discovered.

1930 Australia's greatest racehorse, Phar Lap, wins the Melbourne Cup.

1932 Australia's first Milk Bar is opened.

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1394

Winning numbers: 31, 13, 19, 8, 44, 45, 39

Supps: 12, 33

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1395

Division 2: $188,716.65

Division 3: $4,415.15

Division 4: $407.80

Division 5: $51.20

Division 6: $26.00

Division 7: $16.35

THERE may not have been any crowds at Flemington, but there were plenty ready in the Clarence Valley to enjoy all the racing action on our biggest race day. Take a look at the gallery

IT'S the stuff of nightmares, pinned to a tree in the middle of nowhere, on a road with few cars. But somehow this story has a happy ending. Read more

THE McFarlane bridge has undergone further maintenance for the ninth time since 2012. Is it time to replace her? Read more

