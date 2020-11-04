Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-up: November 4, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
4th Nov 2020 7:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 13-28
  • YAMBA: 16-23
  • MACLEAN: 14-25
  • COPMANHURST: 12-28
  • WOOLI: 15-22
  • BARYULGIL: 15-31

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dawson Vesper Snr
A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Dawson's life will be held at Ngaru Village Youth Stadium Robinson St, Yamba on November 6, 2020 at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend.

Stephen Geoffrey 'Hobbo' Hobbins
Formerly of Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away October 26 2020, aged 67 years. A funeral service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, 64 Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday November 6 at 2pm.

Bradly John Hunter
Late of Winegrove, passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 31, 2020 aged 45 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brad's graveside funeral service at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Saturday, November 7 at 10am.

Colleen Mary Henwood 
Late of Seelands, passed away on October 31, 2020 aged 59 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Colleen's funeral service at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday, November 6 at 10am.    

Betty Jean Cleary (nee Hoad)
Late of St. Catherine's Villa, Grafton. Passed away on November 2, 2020 aged 72 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Friday, November 6 at 1.30pm.

 


ON THIS DAY

1878 Police patrols are increased along the Murray River as the manhunt for the Kelly gang intensifies, following the murder of three policemen at Stringybark Creek.

1922  The entrance to King Tutankhamen's tomb is discovered.

1930 Australia's greatest racehorse, Phar Lap, wins the Melbourne Cup.

1932 Australia's first Milk Bar is opened.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1394

Winning numbers: 31, 13, 19, 8, 44, 45, 39

Supps: 12, 33

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1395

Division 2: $188,716.65

Division 3: $4,415.15

Division 4: $407.80

Division 5: $51.20

Division 6: $26.00

Division 7: $16.35

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THERE may not have been any crowds at Flemington, but there were plenty ready in the Clarence Valley to enjoy all the racing action on our biggest race day. Take a look at the gallery

IT'S the stuff of nightmares, pinned to a tree in the middle of nowhere, on a road with few cars. But somehow this story has a happy ending. Read more

THE McFarlane bridge has undergone further maintenance for the ninth time since 2012. Is it time to replace her? Read more

VOTE NOW: The Daily Examiner in partnership with Midcoast Family Day Care has stepped in to help keep the jacaranda spirit alive in 2020 with the official Jacaranda Festival Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.

Vote for Best Dressed Boy 

Vote for Best Dressed Girl

 

DEX Digital Signup
daily catchup funeral notices weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOOK: Clarence’s most exclusive view up for sale

        Premium Content LOOK: Clarence’s most exclusive view up for sale

        Property The owner says it’s a house you’ll live in for 30 years, just like she has, and it’s available for the right place

        GALLERY: Out and about on Melbourne Cup Day

        Premium Content GALLERY: Out and about on Melbourne Cup Day

        People and Places It may have looked a little different, but there were plenty out and about to...

        IN COURT: 24 people to face Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 24 people to face Grafton court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        JACARANDA CUP: Strong field lines up for annual sprint

        Premium Content JACARANDA CUP: Strong field lines up for annual sprint

        Horses A few racing veterans are among the top chances in this afternoon’s Clarence River...