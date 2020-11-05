Daily Catch-up: November 5, 2020

WEATHER

Northern Rivers for Thursday: Mostly sunny morning. Slight chance of a shower during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe. Winds N/NW 20 to 30km/h shifting S/SW 15 to 25km/h in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 31 to 36.

GRAFTON: 13-35

YAMBA: 16-29

MACLEAN: 15-30

COPMANHURST: 13-35

WOOLI: 16-27

BARYULGIL: 14-33

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dawson Vesper Snr

A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Dawson's life will be held at Ngaru Village Youth Stadium Robinson St, Yamba on November 6, 2020 at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend.

Stephen Geoffrey 'Hobbo' Hobbins

Formerly of Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away October 26 2020, aged 67 years. A funeral service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, 64 Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday November 6 at 2pm.

Bradly John Hunter

Late of Winegrove, passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 31, 2020 aged 45 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brad's graveside funeral service at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Saturday, November 7 at 10am.

Colleen Mary Henwood (nee Ford)

Late of Seelands, passed away on October 31, 2020 aged 59 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Colleen's funeral service at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday, November 6 at 10am.

Betty Jean Cleary (nee Hoad)

Late of St. Catherine's Villa, Grafton. Passed away on November 2, 2020 aged 72 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Friday, November 6 at 1.30pm.



ON THIS DAY

1605 Guy Fawkes attempts to blow up the English Houses of Parliament.

1804 Lieutenant-Colonel William Paterson lands in Van Diemen's Land (Tasmania) in order to begin a new settlement in the north.

1935 Parker Brothers releases the board game 'Monopoly'.

1956 The ABC's first television broadcast commences.

Set For Life

Draw: 1917

Winning numbers: 12, 36, 26, 18, 23, 43, 29

Supps: 5, 40

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $777.95

Division 4: $88.40

Division 5: $33.55

Division 6: $22.70

Division 7: $10.85

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

UP TO 50 jobs will disappear from the Riverina while 20 will be created on the North Coast in a major restructure of Big River Group's operations. Yesterday Page MP Kevin Hogan was on hand at the Junction Hill mill to announce a $10 million bushfire industry recovery grant. Read more here.

MORNING walkers were treated to an unpleasant sight this morning as they discovered a humpback whale washed up in the shallows of Shark Bay, near Iluka. Read more here.

THE Clarence Valley is now being tested for traces of COVID-19 in its sewage as part of a NSW Health initiative to give early warnings of the disease in an area. Read more here.

