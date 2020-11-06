Daily Catch-up: November 6, 2020

WEATHER

Northern Rivers for Friday: Sunny. Winds southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h turning south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 25 to 30.

GRAFTON: 14-28

YAMBA: 14-25

MACLEAN: 14-27

COPMANHURST: 13-28

WOOLI: 11-24

BARYULGIL: 12-30

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dawson Vesper Snr

A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Dawson's life will be held at Ngaru Village Youth Stadium Robinson St, Yamba on November 6, 2020 at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend.

Stephen Geoffrey 'Hobbo' Hobbins

Formerly of Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away October 26 2020, aged 67 years. A funeral service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, 64 Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday November 6 at 2pm.

Bradly John Hunter

Late of Winegrove, passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 31, 2020 aged 45 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brad's graveside funeral service at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Saturday, November 7 at 10am.

Colleen Mary Henwood (nee Ford)

Late of Seelands, passed away on October 31, 2020 aged 59 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Colleen's funeral service at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday, November 6 at 10am.

Betty Jean Cleary (nee Hoad)

Late of St. Catherine's Villa, Grafton. Passed away on November 2, 2020 aged 72 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Friday, November 6 at 1.30pm.

Stanley Turner

Passed away peacefully on November 5, aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stanley's graveside funeral serivce to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road South Grafton on Tuesday November 10 commencing at 11am.

Stella Randall

Late of Whiddon Group, Maclean, formerly of Hillcrest Community. Sadly passed away on October 30. Aged 82 years. A funeral service wil be held at the Baptist Church, Sculin Street, Townsend Friday November 13 commencing at 11am, a burial service will follow at he Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend



ON THIS DAY

1861 - Queensland is linked with New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia by telegraph.

1884 - A British protectorate is proclaimed over the southern coast of New Guinea, now part of Papua New Guinea.

1962 - The United Nations condemns the policy of Apartheid.

1999 - Australia votes against becoming a republic in a national referendum.

Powerball

Draw: 1277

Winning numbers: 24,3, 13, 2, 35, 14, 21

Powerball: 12

Division 1: $20,000,000.00

Division 2: $223,815.45

Division 3: $6,217.10

Division 4: $504.45

Division 5: $168.25

Division 6: $73.40

Division 7: $43.95

Division 8: $18.00

Division 9: $10.80

SPORT

BUGALUGS continued to shine on his home track when the five-year-old gelding broke through a rich prize money barrier on his way to winning Wednesday's $22,000 Grafton Gas and Plumbing Jacaranda Cup (1106m). Read more here

FUEL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 118.5

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 118.7

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 118.7

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 124.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.5

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 117.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.5

Diesel: 117.5

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 121.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 123.5

Prem Diesel: 131.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 124.5

Diesel: 125.3

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 123.9



