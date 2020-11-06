Daily Catch-up: November 6, 2020
WEATHER
Northern Rivers for Friday: Sunny. Winds southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h turning south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 25 to 30.
- GRAFTON: 14-28
- YAMBA: 14-25
- MACLEAN: 14-27
- COPMANHURST: 13-28
- WOOLI: 11-24
- BARYULGIL: 12-30
FUNERAL NOTICES
Dawson Vesper Snr
A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Dawson's life will be held at Ngaru Village Youth Stadium Robinson St, Yamba on November 6, 2020 at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend.
Stephen Geoffrey 'Hobbo' Hobbins
Formerly of Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away October 26 2020, aged 67 years. A funeral service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, 64 Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday November 6 at 2pm.
Bradly John Hunter
Late of Winegrove, passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 31, 2020 aged 45 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brad's graveside funeral service at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Saturday, November 7 at 10am.
Colleen Mary Henwood (nee Ford)
Late of Seelands, passed away on October 31, 2020 aged 59 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Colleen's funeral service at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday, November 6 at 10am.
Betty Jean Cleary (nee Hoad)
Late of St. Catherine's Villa, Grafton. Passed away on November 2, 2020 aged 72 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Friday, November 6 at 1.30pm.
Stanley Turner
Passed away peacefully on November 5, aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stanley's graveside funeral serivce to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road South Grafton on Tuesday November 10 commencing at 11am.
Stella Randall
Late of Whiddon Group, Maclean, formerly of Hillcrest Community. Sadly passed away on October 30. Aged 82 years. A funeral service wil be held at the Baptist Church, Sculin Street, Townsend Friday November 13 commencing at 11am, a burial service will follow at he Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend
ON THIS DAY
1861 - Queensland is linked with New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia by telegraph.
1884 - A British protectorate is proclaimed over the southern coast of New Guinea, now part of Papua New Guinea.
1962 - The United Nations condemns the policy of Apartheid.
1999 - Australia votes against becoming a republic in a national referendum.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Powerball
Draw: 1277
Winning numbers: 24,3, 13, 2, 35, 14, 21
Powerball: 12
Division 1: $20,000,000.00
Division 2: $223,815.45
Division 3: $6,217.10
Division 4: $504.45
Division 5: $168.25
Division 6: $73.40
Division 7: $43.95
Division 8: $18.00
Division 9: $10.80
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
CREWS are keeping a close eye on a bushfire burning to the west of Grafton with hot and windy weather conditions expected today prompting a very high fire danger rating. Read more here
A MULTI-MILLION funding injection across all three tiers of government is set to cough up $5 million to upgrade to unsealed sections of the Clarence Way. Read more here
SPORT
BUGALUGS continued to shine on his home track when the five-year-old gelding broke through a rich prize money barrier on his way to winning Wednesday's $22,000 Grafton Gas and Plumbing Jacaranda Cup (1106m). Read more here
FUEL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 118.5
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 118.7
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.7
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 124.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.5
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 117.0
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.5
Diesel: 117.5
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 121.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 123.5
Prem Diesel: 131.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 124.5
Diesel: 125.3
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 123.9