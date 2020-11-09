Daily Catch-up: November 9, 2020

WEATHER

Northern Rivers for Thursday: Mostly sunny morning. Slight chance of a shower during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe. Winds N/NW 20 to 30km/h shifting S/SW 15 to 25km/h in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 31 to 36.

GRAFTON: 12-24

YAMBA: 13-21

MACLEAN: 12-22

COPMANHURST: 11-23

WOOLI: 13-21

BARYULGIL: 12-25

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stella Randall

Late of Whiddon Group, Maclean. Formerly of Hillcrest Community. Sadly passed away on October 30, 2020. Aged 82 years. A funeral service will be held at the Baptist Church, Scullin St, Townsend on Friday, November 13 at 11am. A burial service will follow at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend.

Stanley Turner

Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020, aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stanley's graveside funeral service to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Tuesday, November 10 at 11am.

Leonard (Len) Alfred Hutchings

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Len's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Monday, November 9, at 11am. The funeral will then proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

ON THIS DAY (NOV 9)

1799 Napoleon Bonaparte participates in a coup and declares himself dictator of France.

1914 Off Cocos Island, near Sumatra, the Australian cruiser 'Sydney' sinks German cruiser 'Emden', which has been attacking ships in the Pacific 1938 Nazis kill 35 Jews, arrest thousands and destroy Jewish synagogues, homes and stores throughout Germany. The event becomes known as Kristallnacht, the night of the shattered glass.

1960 John F Kennedy becomes the youngest elected president of the United States.

1989 The Berlin Wall is opened for the first time since 1961.

YESTERDAY (NOV 8)

1864 President Abraham Lincoln is re-elected in the first wartime election in the United States.

1904 President Theodore Roosevelt is elected president of the United States. He had been vice president until the shooting death of President William McKinley.

1923 Adolf Hitler attempts a coup in Munich, the "Beer Hall Putsch," and proclaims himself chancellor and Ludendorff dictator.

1932 Franklin D. Roosevelt is elected 32nd president of the United States.

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4101

Winning numbers: 35, 1, 3, 15, 7, 8

Supps: 10, 5

Division 1: $1,028,920.70

Division 2: $4,561.40

Division 3: $742.80

Division 4: $20.05

Division 5: $10.40

Division 6: $7.25

