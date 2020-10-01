Menu
Daily Catch-up: October 1, 2020

Adam Hourigan
by
1st Oct 2020 7:14 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 11-28
  • YAMBA: 15-25
  • MACLEAN: 15-26
  • COPMANHURST: 11-28
  • WOOLI: 12-27
  • BARYULGIL: 11-28

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Thomas Henry Purnell
Formerly of Southgate, late of South Grafton, passed away with Norma by his side on September 22, 2020, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bent Street, South Grafton, Thursday October 1, commencing at 10.30am. A private burial will follow.

Martin Peter Hall
Passed away on September 22, 2020. A funeral service for Marty will be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Tuesday October 6 commencing at 2pm. Please contact Grafton & District Funerals to register as limited seating is available.

 

ON THIS DAY

1890 An act of Congress creates Yosemite National Park, home of such natural wonders as Half Dome and the giant sequoia trees

1918 A combined Arab and British force captures Damascus from the Turks during World War I, completing the liberation of Arabia.

2017 Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas concert crowd, wounding hundreds and killing 58

A simple thank you goes a long way... From the nurses, doctors and emergency services personnel who fronted up every day, to the retail workers, delivery drivers and teachers that put their own health at risk to help others, Thanks A Million will honour the untold stories of heroism and sacrifice that is keeping Australia safe in 2020. Visit thanksamillion.net.au for more information.  

 

WEDNESDAY LOTTO

Wednesday Lotto draw: 4013

Winning numbers: 13, 10, 40, 26, 11, 43

Supps: 44, 29

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,912.10

Division 3: $550.35

Division 4: $26.60

Division 5: $14.45

Division 6: $12.60

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A MAN has been charged and refused bail after he was released from hospital following an alleged armed stand off with police earlier this month. Read more here

THE HEAD of the Northern NSW Local Health District has expressed a concern over the Clarence Valley's exclusion from the Queensland border zone. Read more here

POLICE across regional NSW are warning residents to plan ahead and expect a different holiday experience during the summer months of 2020-2021, as they launch the first phase of their summer safety campaign. Read more here

After 108 years, read the eulogy to Win Jefferies delivered by her granddaughter. Read more here

Catch up on more local news here:

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 118.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9


 


 

daily catchup fuel funeral notices weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

