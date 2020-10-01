Daily Catch-up: October 1, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 11-28
- YAMBA: 15-25
- MACLEAN: 15-26
- COPMANHURST: 11-28
- WOOLI: 12-27
- BARYULGIL: 11-28
FUNERAL NOTICES
Thomas Henry Purnell
Formerly of Southgate, late of South Grafton, passed away with Norma by his side on September 22, 2020, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bent Street, South Grafton, Thursday October 1, commencing at 10.30am. A private burial will follow.
Martin Peter Hall
Passed away on September 22, 2020. A funeral service for Marty will be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Tuesday October 6 commencing at 2pm. Please contact Grafton & District Funerals to register as limited seating is available.
ON THIS DAY
1890 An act of Congress creates Yosemite National Park, home of such natural wonders as Half Dome and the giant sequoia trees
1918 A combined Arab and British force captures Damascus from the Turks during World War I, completing the liberation of Arabia.
2017 Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas concert crowd, wounding hundreds and killing 58
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
WEDNESDAY LOTTO
Wednesday Lotto draw: 4013
Winning numbers: 13, 10, 40, 26, 11, 43
Supps: 44, 29
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $4,912.10
Division 3: $550.35
Division 4: $26.60
Division 5: $14.45
Division 6: $12.60
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
A MAN has been charged and refused bail after he was released from hospital following an alleged armed stand off with police earlier this month. Read more here
THE HEAD of the Northern NSW Local Health District has expressed a concern over the Clarence Valley's exclusion from the Queensland border zone. Read more here
POLICE across regional NSW are warning residents to plan ahead and expect a different holiday experience during the summer months of 2020-2021, as they launch the first phase of their summer safety campaign. Read more here
After 108 years, read the eulogy to Win Jefferies delivered by her granddaughter. Read more here
Catch up on more local news here:
