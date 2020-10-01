Daily Catch-up: October 1, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-28

YAMBA: 15-25

MACLEAN: 15-26

COPMANHURST: 11-28

WOOLI: 12-27

BARYULGIL: 11-28

FUNERAL NOTICES

Thomas Henry Purnell

Formerly of Southgate, late of South Grafton, passed away with Norma by his side on September 22, 2020, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bent Street, South Grafton, Thursday October 1, commencing at 10.30am. A private burial will follow.

Martin Peter Hall

Passed away on September 22, 2020. A funeral service for Marty will be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Tuesday October 6 commencing at 2pm. Please contact Grafton & District Funerals to register as limited seating is available.

ON THIS DAY

1890 An act of Congress creates Yosemite National Park, home of such natural wonders as Half Dome and the giant sequoia trees

1918 A combined Arab and British force captures Damascus from the Turks during World War I, completing the liberation of Arabia.

2017 Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas concert crowd, wounding hundreds and killing 58



PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

WEDNESDAY LOTTO

Wednesday Lotto draw: 4013

Winning numbers: 13, 10, 40, 26, 11, 43

Supps: 44, 29

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,912.10

Division 3: $550.35

Division 4: $26.60

Division 5: $14.45

Division 6: $12.60

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A MAN has been charged and refused bail after he was released from hospital following an alleged armed stand off with police earlier this month. Read more here

THE HEAD of the Northern NSW Local Health District has expressed a concern over the Clarence Valley's exclusion from the Queensland border zone. Read more here

POLICE across regional NSW are warning residents to plan ahead and expect a different holiday experience during the summer months of 2020-2021, as they launch the first phase of their summer safety campaign. Read more here

After 108 years, read the eulogy to Win Jefferies delivered by her granddaughter. Read more here

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 118.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9







