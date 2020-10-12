Menu
Daily Catch-up: October 12, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
12th Oct 2020 7:25 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 13-26 40% chance of rain this afternoon
  • YAMBA: 16-23
  • MACLEAN: 13-24
  • COPMANHURST: 12-26
  • WOOLI: 14-23
  • BARYULGIL: 13-27 70% chance of rain this evening

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Albert 'Peter' Darrell Martin
Late of South Grafton, passed away on October 3, 2020 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service, to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, October 12 at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1838 Second Governor of South Australia, Lieutenant George Gawler, arrives in the colony.   

1915 Ford Motor Company under Henry Ford manufactures its 1 millionth automobile at the River Rouge plant in Detroit.  

1918 Australian children's classic "The Magic Pudding" is first published.  

1966 Jimi Hendrix Experience forms with Jimi Hendrix, Noel Redding & Mitch Mitchell.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

 

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto draw: 4093

Winning numbers: 34, 12, 37, 24, 5, 26

Supps: 3, 2

Division 1: $1,292,740.18

Division 2: $11,065.30

Division 3: $919.60

Division 4: $26.50

Division 5: $15.15

Division 6: $8.45

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WE ASKED you to give us your likes and dislikes from this week, and plenty of you responded. Here's what you gave your Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down to this week. Read them here

IN ONE of the most remarkable sporting narratives in recent years, the Grafton Tigers have gone from whipping-boys to winners in just one season. Read more

THREE new probationary constables are set to arrive in the Coffs/Clarence Police District after they were sworn in at the Goulburn Police Academy last Friday. Read more

WHEN Joanne Baker and her family set off from Melbourne on a road trip around Australia, they didn't expect to suddenly become frontline support for Nymboida's bushfire recovery. Read more

 

