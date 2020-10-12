Daily Catch-up: October 12, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 13-26 40% chance of rain this afternoon

YAMBA: 16-23

MACLEAN: 13-24

COPMANHURST: 12-26

WOOLI: 14-23

BARYULGIL: 13-27 70% chance of rain this evening

FUNERAL NOTICES

Albert 'Peter' Darrell Martin

Late of South Grafton, passed away on October 3, 2020 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service, to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, October 12 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1838 Second Governor of South Australia, Lieutenant George Gawler, arrives in the colony.

1915 Ford Motor Company under Henry Ford manufactures its 1 millionth automobile at the River Rouge plant in Detroit.

1918 Australian children's classic "The Magic Pudding" is first published.

1966 Jimi Hendrix Experience forms with Jimi Hendrix, Noel Redding & Mitch Mitchell.

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto draw: 4093

Winning numbers: 34, 12, 37, 24, 5, 26

Supps: 3, 2

Division 1: $1,292,740.18

Division 2: $11,065.30

Division 3: $919.60

Division 4: $26.50

Division 5: $15.15

Division 6: $8.45

