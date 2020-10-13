Daily Catch-up: October 13, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-25

YAMBA: 15-23

MACLEAN: 12-24

COPMANHURST: 10-24

WOOLI: 13-23

BARYULGIL: 12-24

FUNERAL NOTICES

No new notices today

ON THIS DAY

1836 One of Mitchell's men drowns as his expedition returns from the successful 'Australia Felix' discovery

1933 Australia's fire traffic lights begin operating in Sydney

2010 Copiapó mining accident in Chile comes to a happy end as all 33 miners arrive at the surface after surviving a record 69 days underground.

2016 American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Monday Lotto draw: 4016

Winning numbers: 33, 9, 5, 2, 28, 10

Supps: 30, 40

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $3, 075.15

Division 3: $371.30

Division 4: $19.95

Division 5: $13.60

Division 6: $11.65

