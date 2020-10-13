Menu
Daily Catch-up: October 13, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
13th Oct 2020 7:25 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 11-25
  • YAMBA: 15-23
  • MACLEAN: 12-24
  • COPMANHURST: 10-24
  • WOOLI: 13-23
  • BARYULGIL: 12-24

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

No new notices today

 

ON THIS DAY

1836 One of Mitchell's men drowns as his expedition returns from the successful 'Australia Felix' discovery

1933 Australia's fire traffic lights begin operating in Sydney

2010 Copiapó mining accident in Chile comes to a happy end as all 33 miners arrive at the surface after surviving a record 69 days underground.

2016 American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature

 

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Monday Lotto draw: 4016

Winning numbers: 33, 9, 5, 2, 28, 10

Supps: 30, 40

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $3, 075.15

Division 3: $371.30

Division 4: $19.95

Division 5: $13.60

Division 6: $11.65

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A HUSBAND and wife have survived an incredible crash scene on the new section of the Pacific Highway Monday afternoon. Read more

A CAR and its occupants were saved from a watery fate by just a few trees after it left the road early Saturday morning near Yamba. Read more

EXPRESSIONS of interest are being sought for anyone with a dream of running a cafe/kiosk right beside Brooms Head beach. Read more

A PEAK environmental body has sounded the alarm following a proliferation of mining exploration licence application on the North Coast. Read more    

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

