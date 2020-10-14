Daily Catch-up: October 14, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 10-26

YAMBA: 13-23

MACLEAN: 11-24

COPMANHURST: 9-26

WOOLI: 12-23

BARYULGIL: 11-26

FUNERAL NOTICES

Robert James Reeves

Of Miranda, Lower Lawrence, passed away on October 3, 2020, aged 83. A funeral service will be held for Robert on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 367 Kings Creek Rd, Lawrence, commencing at 10.30am.

Jean Ann Tustin

Formerly of Coutts Crossing, late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 aged 74 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am.

Gwendoline Joyce Lee (nee Connor)

Formerly of Southgate, late of Yamba, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 aged 93 years. A private family service has been held.

David Keith McIntosh (known as Keith)

Formerly of Grafton and Iluka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 aged 94. A memorial service will be held when travel restrictions are eased.

ON THIS DAY

1889 Australia's first electric trams begin operating.

1933 Nazi Germany announces its withdrawal from the League of Nations.

1968 The Western Australian town of Meckering suffers an earthquake which registers 6.9 on the Richter scale.

1982 US President Reagan proclaims a war on drugs.

LOTTO

Tuesday Lotto draw: 1391

Winning numbers: 13, 11, 38, 43, 20, 39, 8

Supps: 6, 3

Division 1: $1,251,386.05

Division 2: $53,141.30

Division 3: $3,125.95

Division 4: $323.40

Division 5: $44.80

Division 6: $25.55

Division 7: $14.95

