Daily Catch-up: October 15, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 9-29

YAMBA: 15-24

MACLEAN: 12-24

COPMANHURST: 9-29

WOOLI: 14-22

BARYULGIL: 11-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Kathleen Julia Richards (known as Biddy or Kay)

Late of Rathgar Lodge, passed away on October 12, aged 98. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kay's funderal service, to be held at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Clarence St, Cowper, on Friday, October 16 at 1pm. Funeral will then proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

Robert James Reeves

Of Miranda, Lower Lawrence, passed away on October 3, 2020, aged 83. A funeral service will be held for Robert on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 367 Kings Creek Rd, Lawrence, commencing at 10.30am.

Jean Ann Tustin

Formerly of Coutts Crossing, late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 aged 74 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am.

David Keith McIntosh (known as Keith)

Formerly of Grafton and Iluka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 aged 94. A memorial service will be held when travel restrictions are eased.

ON THIS DAY

1953 Britain conducts the first atomic test on the Australian mainland.

1970 35 construction workers are killed when a span of the West Gate Bridge in Melbourne collapses.

1997 The Cassini space orbiter, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn, is launched.

2003 China becomes the third nation to launch a manned space mission.

LOTTO

Wednesday Gold Lotto results draw: 4017

Winning numbers: 18, 41, 10, 40, 17, 34

Supps: 5, 36

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5498.45

Division 3: $625

Division 4: $30

Division 5: $16.45

Division 6: $12.55

