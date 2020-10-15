Menu
Daily Catch-up: October 15, 2020

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Oct 2020 7:00 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 9-29
  • YAMBA: 15-24
  • MACLEAN: 12-24
  • COPMANHURST: 9-29
  • WOOLI: 14-22
  • BARYULGIL: 11-27

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Kathleen Julia Richards (known as Biddy or Kay)

Late of Rathgar Lodge, passed away on October 12, aged 98. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kay's funderal service, to be held at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Clarence St, Cowper, on Friday, October 16 at 1pm. Funeral will then proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

Robert James Reeves
Of Miranda, Lower Lawrence, passed away on October 3, 2020, aged 83. A funeral service will be held for Robert on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 367 Kings Creek Rd, Lawrence, commencing at 10.30am. 

Jean Ann Tustin
Formerly of Coutts Crossing, late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 aged 74 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am.

David Keith McIntosh (known as Keith)
Formerly of Grafton and Iluka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 aged 94. A memorial service will be held when travel restrictions are eased. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1953  Britain conducts the first atomic test on the Australian mainland.  

1970  35 construction workers are killed when a span of the West Gate Bridge in Melbourne collapses.

1997  The Cassini space orbiter, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn, is launched.

2003  China becomes the third nation to launch a manned space mission.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Wednesday Gold Lotto results draw: 4017

Winning numbers: 18, 41, 10, 40, 17, 34

Supps: 5, 36

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5498.45

Division 3: $625

Division 4: $30

Division 5: $16.45

Division 6: $12.55

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A SERIAL fraudster who posed as a general handyman and answered advertisements for home improvement jobs across the Clarence Valley but never did the work, scamming his victims $6800 in deposits, has been jailed. Read more here.

THE 2020 Jacaranda Season is officially upon us with the crowning of the Grafton Clocktower at dawn yesterday morning. Grafton Jacaranda Festival senior vice president Desan Padayachee rose early to watch the time-honoured tradition take place in the middle of the Prince St and Pound St roundabout. Read more here.

HE'S one of Australia's favourite comedians and now he's coming to Grafton! Tom Gleeson returns to the Jacaranda city next month with his latest show 'Lighten Up'. Read more here.

SPORT

CLARENCE Valley cricketers will have the luxury of easing out of COVID-19 hibernation and into the 2020/21 summer season in a staggered fashion, with the various competitions opting to start on different dates from this weekend. Read more here.

THERE will be fierce lawn bowls action this weekend at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba with the club hosting the CRDBA Champion of Club Champion Singles Championships. Read more here.

Grafton Daily Examiner

