Daily Catch-up: October 16, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 12-32

YAMBA: 15-27

MACLEAN: 13-30

COPMANHURST: 11-32

WOOLI: 11-29

BARYULGIL: 12-33

FUNERAL NOTICES

Kathleen Julia Richards (known as Biddy or Kay)

Late of Rathgar Lodge, passed away on October 12, aged 98. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kay's funderal service, to be held at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Clarence St, Cowper, on Friday, October 16 at 1pm. Funeral will then proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

Robert James Reeves

Of Miranda, Lower Lawrence, passed away on October 3, 2020, aged 83. A funeral service will be held for Robert on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 367 Kings Creek Rd, Lawrence, commencing at 10.30am.

Laurel Irene Dugmore

Passed away peacefully October 14, 2020 Aged 79 years. A funeral serice will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba Tuesday October 20, commencing at 2pm.

Alice Winifred Atherton

Passed away October 7, 2020. Relatives and friedns are respectfully invited to atend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince STreet Grafton, Firday October 16 commencing at 11am.

Jean Ann Tustin

Formerly of Coutts Crossing, late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 aged 74 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am.

David Keith McIntosh (known as Keith)

Formerly of Grafton and Iluka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 aged 94. A memorial service will be held when travel restrictions are eased.

ON THIS DAY

1793 - Marie Antoinette, queen of France and wife of Louis XVI, is beheaded.

1867 - James Nash sparks off the gold rush in Gympie, Queensland.

1978 - The first non-Italian Pope for more than 400 years, Pope John Paul II, is elected. [more]

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Powerball results. Draw no 1274

Winning numbers: 27,7, 31,32, 2, 9, 15

Powerball: 7

Division 1: $40,000,000

Division 2: $28,028.10

Division 3: $4,117.35

Division 4: $459.85

Division 5: $140.30

Division 6: $65.85

Division 7: $39.50

Division 8: $17.00

Division 9: $10.40

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

FUEL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 121.9