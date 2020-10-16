Daily Catch-up: October 16, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 12-32
- YAMBA: 15-27
- MACLEAN: 13-30
- COPMANHURST: 11-32
- WOOLI: 11-29
- BARYULGIL: 12-33
FUNERAL NOTICES
Kathleen Julia Richards (known as Biddy or Kay)
Late of Rathgar Lodge, passed away on October 12, aged 98. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kay's funderal service, to be held at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Clarence St, Cowper, on Friday, October 16 at 1pm. Funeral will then proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery.
Robert James Reeves
Of Miranda, Lower Lawrence, passed away on October 3, 2020, aged 83. A funeral service will be held for Robert on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 367 Kings Creek Rd, Lawrence, commencing at 10.30am.
Laurel Irene Dugmore
Passed away peacefully October 14, 2020 Aged 79 years. A funeral serice will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba Tuesday October 20, commencing at 2pm.
Alice Winifred Atherton
Passed away October 7, 2020. Relatives and friedns are respectfully invited to atend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince STreet Grafton, Firday October 16 commencing at 11am.
Jean Ann Tustin
Formerly of Coutts Crossing, late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 aged 74 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am.
David Keith McIntosh (known as Keith)
Formerly of Grafton and Iluka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 aged 94. A memorial service will be held when travel restrictions are eased.
ON THIS DAY
1793 - Marie Antoinette, queen of France and wife of Louis XVI, is beheaded.
1867 - James Nash sparks off the gold rush in Gympie, Queensland.
1978 - The first non-Italian Pope for more than 400 years, Pope John Paul II, is elected. [more]
LOTTO
Powerball results. Draw no 1274
Winning numbers: 27,7, 31,32, 2, 9, 15
Powerball: 7
Division 1: $40,000,000
Division 2: $28,028.10
Division 3: $4,117.35
Division 4: $459.85
Division 5: $140.30
Division 6: $65.85
Division 7: $39.50
Division 8: $17.00
Division 9: $10.40
FUEL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 118.7
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 121.9