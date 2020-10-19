Daily Catch-up: October 19, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 15-25

YAMBA: 16-24

MACLEAN: 16-25

COPMANHURST: 15-25

WOOLI: 16-23

BARYULGIL: 16-26

FUNERAL NOTICES

Laurel Irene Dugmore

Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 aged 79 years. A funeral service will be held at Al Saints Anglican Church, Yamba, on Tuesday, October 20 at 2pm.

David Keith McIntosh (known as Keith)

Formerly of Grafton and Iluka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 aged 94. A memorial service will be held when travel restrictions are eased.

ON THIS DAY

1648 The 'shoemakers of Boston' - the first labour organisation in what would become the United States - was authorised by the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

1845 Leichardt discovers the Roper River in northern Australia, but loses three of his best horses whilst attempting to cross.

1872 The largest single piece of reef gold discovered in the world is found at Hill End in New South Wales.

1967 A Russian unmanned spacecraft makes the first landing on the surface of Venus.

1987 The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 22.6% on 'Black Monday', the largest one-day decline in recorded stock market history.

2015 US scientists from University of California find evidence life on earth may have begun 4.1 billion years ago, 300 million earlier than previously thought.

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto results draw: 4095

Winning numbers: 14, 12, 8, 38, 5, 16

Supps: 3, 17

Division 1: $928,717.27

Division 2: $7,960.35$5498.45

Division 3: $842.90

Division 4: $24.60

Division 5: $13.60

Division 6: $7.90

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A HUSBAND and wife survived an incredible crash on the new section of the Pacific Highway. The couple were traveling north in a Lexus car when the male driver fell asleep and drifted into the centre guard wire, travelled along it for 150m and plummeted down a 12m embankment, landing on its roof. Read more here

THE horrific injuries suffered by a woman who bled to death on a secluded beach have been aired in court as two men found guilty of raping her before she died fight to overturn their convictions. It was open to a jury to find Lynette Daley was not consenting to the rough sex that left her with two severe lacerations to her vagina, the NSW Court of Appeal heard. Read more here

A SERIAL fraudster who posed as a general handyman and answered advertisements for home improvement jobs across the Clarence Valley but never did the work, scamming his victims $6800 in deposits, has been jailed. Read more here

HE'S one of Australia's favourite comedians and now he's coming to Grafton! Tom Gleeson returns to the Jacaranda city next month with his latest show 'Lighten Up'. Read more here

SPORT

Ballina Seagulls led by captain-coach Luke Douglas won back-to-back Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League Gold premierships, defeating Marist Brothers 30 to 16. Ballina won three of the four premierships, winning the U18s, Reserves and A-Grade, while their Ladies League Tag team lost to Marist Brothers. Read more here

THE newly upgraded Rushforth Park hosted the North Coast Football Clarence grand finals over the weekend. The Daily Examiner captured the action here.