Daily Catch-up: October 2, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 12-28
- YAMBA: 14-23
- MACLEAN: 13-26
- COPMANHURST: 12-27
- WOOLI: 13-23
- BARYULGIL: 13-29
FUNERAL NOTICES
Martin Peter Hall
Passed away on September 22, 2020. A funeral service for Marty will be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Tuesday October 6 commencing at 2pm. Please contact Grafton & District Funerals to register as limited seating is available.
ON THIS DAY
1492 King Henry VII of England invades France.
1902 William Gocher defies the Australian law that prohibits daylight bathing in the ocean, and sets a new precedent in surf-swimming.
1971 Homing pigeon averages a record 133kph in an 1100km race in Australia.
1995 British band Oasis release their second studio album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?", sells record 347,000 copies 1st week.
WEDNESDAY LOTTO
Thursday Powerball draw: 1272
Winning numbers: 16, 30, 22, 26, 11, 15, 18
Powerball: 4
Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1273
Division 2: $62,507.45
Division 3: $5,457.00
Division 4: $536.75
Division 5: $169.65
Division 6: $74.60
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 121.9