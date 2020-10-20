Daily Catch-up: October 20, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-23

YAMBA: 14-22

MACLEAN: 12-23

COPMANHURST: 10-23

WOOLI: 14-22

BARYULGIL: 13-25

FUNERAL NOTICES

Laurel Irene Dugmore

Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 aged 79 years. A funeral service will be held at Al Saints Anglican Church, Yamba, on Tuesday, October 20 at 2pm.

ON THIS DAY

1864 US President Abraham Lincoln formally establishes Thanksgiving as a national holiday.

1935 Communist forces end their Long March at Yan'an, in Shaanxi, China, bringing Mao Zedong to prominence.

1955 Publication of "The Return of the King", the 3rd and final volume of "The Lord of the Rings" by J. R. R. Tolkien by George Allen and Unwin in London.

1973 The Sydney Opera House is formally opened by Queen Elizabeth II.

REMEMBERING COWPER: 31 YEARS ON

Listen to the podcast now

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the Cowper Bus Tragedy where 21 people lost their lives on the Pacific Highway at Cowper. Listen to the incredible story of survival, resilience and justice through The Daily Examiner's special anniversary podcast (audio documentary). Click here to listen

LOTTO

Monday Lotto results draw: 4018

Winning numbers: 39, 25, 45, 16, 1, 13

Supps: 10, 30

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $4,214.20

Division 3: $438.25

Division 4: $25.00

Division 5: $14.65

Division 6: $10.15

