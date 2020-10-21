Daily Catch-up: October 21, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 14-27

YAMBA: 15-22

MACLEAN: 14-24

COPMANHURST: 13-27

WOOLI: 15-22

BARYULGIL: 14-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rhonda Marlene King

Late of South Grafton, passed away suddenly at home on October 6, 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rhonda's funeral service to be held at the Cowper Rotunda, See Park, Grafton, on Friday, October 23 at 2pm.

Noel Bennett Blanch

Late of Ulmarra, passed away in his 87th year. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's graveside service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Friday, October 23 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1818 Notorious bushranger of Van Diemen's Land, Michael Howe, is killed.

1879 Thomas Edison successfully demonstrates the first commercially viable electric light bulb.

2002 Two students are killed when a gunman opens fire at Monash University in Melbourne.

2014 Australia's 21st Prime Minister, Edward Gough Whitlam, dies.

LOTTO

Oz Lotto results draw: 1392

Winning numbers: 28, 21, 14, 26, 32, 9, 43

Supps: 35, 17

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1393

Division 2: $55,308.00

Division 3: $5,554.60

Division 4: $370.65

Division 5: $49.65

Division 6: $25.95

Division 7: $15.95

