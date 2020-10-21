Menu
Daily Catch-up: October 21, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Oct 2020 7:25 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 14-27
  • YAMBA: 15-22
  • MACLEAN: 14-24
  • COPMANHURST: 13-27
  • WOOLI: 15-22
  • BARYULGIL: 14-27

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rhonda Marlene King
Late of South Grafton, passed away suddenly at home on October 6, 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rhonda's funeral service to be held at the Cowper Rotunda, See Park, Grafton, on Friday, October 23 at 2pm.

Noel Bennett Blanch
Late of Ulmarra, passed away in his 87th year. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's graveside service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Friday, October 23 at 11am. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1818 Notorious bushranger of Van Diemen's Land, Michael Howe, is killed. 

1879 Thomas Edison successfully demonstrates the first commercially viable electric light bulb.

2002 Two students are killed when a gunman opens fire at Monash University in Melbourne.

2014 Australia's 21st Prime Minister, Edward Gough Whitlam, dies. 

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Oz Lotto results draw: 1392

Winning numbers: 28, 21, 14, 26, 32, 9, 43

Supps: 35, 17

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1393

Division 2: $55,308.00

Division 3: $5,554.60

Division 4: $370.65

Division 5: $49.65

Division 6: $25.95

Division 7: $15.95

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THE former Cafe Boulevard site located in the heart of Maclean is under offer according to LJ Hooker real estate agent Kieran Mulvhill. Read more

COVID FREE? How many days since the region's last case? Find out here

Mark Avery is making the journey by running 20 marathons in 20 days to raise money for Gotcha4Life, and has changed his previous route down the highway to include the jacaranda lined streets. Here's why

Will the historic Tabulam bridge be saved at the 11th hour? Read more

 

 

