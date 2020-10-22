Daily Catch-up: October 22, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 15-24
- YAMBA: 17-24
- MACLEAN: 15-24
- COPMANHURST: 14-23
- WOOLI: 14-23
- BARYULGIL: 15-23
FUNERAL NOTICES
Rhonda Marlene King
Late of South Grafton, passed away suddenly at home on October 6, 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rhonda's funeral service to be held at the Cowper Rotunda, See Park, Grafton, on Friday, October 23 at 2pm.
Noel Bennett Blanch
Late of Ulmarra, passed away in his 87th year. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's graveside service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Friday, October 23 at 11am.
William Henry Brown
Late of Caroona Hostel, Yamba. Passed aay peacefully October 16. A funeral service will be held at the Presbyterian Church, 2 Freeburn St, Yamba on Thursday October 22 commencing at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarnce Lawn Cemetery, Townsend.
ON THIS DAY
1797 - The first parachute jump of note is made by André-Jacques Garnerin from a hydrogen balloon 3,200 feet above Paris.
1914 - The first parachute jump of note is made by André-Jacques Garnerin from a hydrogen balloon 3,200 feet above Paris
1962 - In a televised speech of extraordinary gravity, President John F. Kennedy announces that U.S. spy planes have discovered Soviet missile bases in Cuba.
2012 - Lance Armstrong is formally stripped of the seven Tour de France titles he won from 1999 to 2005 and banned for life from competitive cycling after being charged with systematically using illicit performance-enhancing drugs and blood transfusions.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
LOTTO
Lotto results draw: 4019
Winning numbers: 38, 6, 40, 45, 17, 36
Supps: 26, 30
Division 1: $1,000,000
Division 2: $5,379.90
Division 3: $555.05
Division 4: $29.15
Division 5: $16.65
Division 6: $12.15
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
DEMOLITION works on the historic Tabulam bridge could start straight away after a decision in the NSW Land and Environment Court this morning. Read more
A new survey on the levels of hospital care shows our hospitals are leading the state in how well their patients are treated. Find out more
LOCAL council areas will be forced back onto Level One water restrictions after the state government refused a request from Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour councils to keep more than two billion litres of water in the Shannon Creek Dam. Find out what it means
COFFS/CLARENCE Police are appealing to the public to identify an alleged Lego bandit. Read more here
Sport
FREE Billy continued his marvellous career with a barnstorming win in the $22,000 Jacaranda Grove Jacaranda Prelude at Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday. Read more here
THE Coffs Coast Chargers have released their squad for the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Plan B Regional Bash in Port Macquarie this Sunday. Find out who here
Fuel Prices
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 118.7
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.5
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.5
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 123.9