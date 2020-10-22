Daily Catch-up: October 22, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 15-24

YAMBA: 17-24

MACLEAN: 15-24

COPMANHURST: 14-23

WOOLI: 14-23

BARYULGIL: 15-23

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rhonda Marlene King

Late of South Grafton, passed away suddenly at home on October 6, 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rhonda's funeral service to be held at the Cowper Rotunda, See Park, Grafton, on Friday, October 23 at 2pm.

Noel Bennett Blanch

Late of Ulmarra, passed away in his 87th year. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's graveside service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Friday, October 23 at 11am.

William Henry Brown

Late of Caroona Hostel, Yamba. Passed aay peacefully October 16. A funeral service will be held at the Presbyterian Church, 2 Freeburn St, Yamba on Thursday October 22 commencing at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarnce Lawn Cemetery, Townsend.

ON THIS DAY

1797 - The first parachute jump of note is made by André-Jacques Garnerin from a hydrogen balloon 3,200 feet above Paris.

1962 - In a televised speech of extraordinary gravity, President John F. Kennedy announces that U.S. spy planes have discovered Soviet missile bases in Cuba.

2012 - Lance Armstrong is formally stripped of the seven Tour de France titles he won from 1999 to 2005 and banned for life from competitive cycling after being charged with systematically using illicit performance-enhancing drugs and blood transfusions.

LOTTO

Lotto results draw: 4019

Winning numbers: 38, 6, 40, 45, 17, 36

Supps: 26, 30

Division 1: $1,000,000

Division 2: $5,379.90

Division 3: $555.05

Division 4: $29.15

Division 5: $16.65

Division 6: $12.15

Fuel Prices

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 118.5

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.5

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 123.9