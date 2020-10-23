Daily Catch-up: October 23, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 17-29

YAMBA: 19-26

MACLEAN: 16-27

COPMANHURST: 15-29

WOOLI: 15-26

BARYULGIL: 16-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rhonda Marlene King

Late of South Grafton, passed away suddenly at home on October 6, 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rhonda's funeral service to be held at the Cowper Rotunda, See Park, Grafton, on Friday, October 23 at 2pm.

Noel Bennett Blanch

Late of Ulmarra, passed away in his 87th year. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's graveside service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Friday, October 23 at 11am.

Patrick James Crowe

Late of Grafton, passed away on October 20. Family and friends are respectfully invited to atttend Pat's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Tuesday October 27 commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.

Noel Athol Ellem

Formerly of South Grafton, late of Rathgar Lodge, Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020, Aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's funeral service to be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium Chapel, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday Octobr 28, commencing at 11.30am.



ON THIS DAY

1823 - Oxley departs Sydney to search north for a site for a new settlement, leading to the discovery of the Brisbane River.

1977 - Paleontologist Elso Barghoorn announces discovery of a 3.4-billion year old one-celled fossil, one of the earliest life forms on Earth

2002 - About 50 Chechen rebels storm a Moscow theater, taking up to 700 people hostage during a sold-out performance of a popular musical.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

POWERBALL

Powerball results draw: 1275

Winning numbers: 5, 10, 19, 1, 6, 16, 31

Powerball: 10

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $72,288.70

Division 3: $3,012.05

Division 4: $414.00

Division 5: $142.65

Division 6: $68.05

Division 7: $42.20

Division 8: $17.35

Division 9: $10.80

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A 68-YEAR-OLD Lower Clarence man found in possession of marijuana with a street value of more than $160,000 has faced court. Get the details here

IT'S BEEN a big year for rubbish in the Clarence Valley with household clean-ups competing with bushfire and flood damaged goods dumped at our local centres. Read more here

FROM humble beginnings Loving Life FM is maturing like a fine wine as it celebrates 21 years on the airwaves. Read more

Fuel Prices

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 118.5

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.5

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 123.9