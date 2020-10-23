Daily Catch-up: October 23, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 17-29
- YAMBA: 19-26
- MACLEAN: 16-27
- COPMANHURST: 15-29
- WOOLI: 15-26
- BARYULGIL: 16-29
FUNERAL NOTICES
Rhonda Marlene King
Late of South Grafton, passed away suddenly at home on October 6, 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rhonda's funeral service to be held at the Cowper Rotunda, See Park, Grafton, on Friday, October 23 at 2pm.
Noel Bennett Blanch
Late of Ulmarra, passed away in his 87th year. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's graveside service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Friday, October 23 at 11am.
Patrick James Crowe
Late of Grafton, passed away on October 20. Family and friends are respectfully invited to atttend Pat's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Tuesday October 27 commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.
Noel Athol Ellem
Formerly of South Grafton, late of Rathgar Lodge, Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020, Aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's funeral service to be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium Chapel, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday Octobr 28, commencing at 11.30am.
ON THIS DAY
1823 - Oxley departs Sydney to search north for a site for a new settlement, leading to the discovery of the Brisbane River.
1977 - Paleontologist Elso Barghoorn announces discovery of a 3.4-billion year old one-celled fossil, one of the earliest life forms on Earth
2002 - About 50 Chechen rebels storm a Moscow theater, taking up to 700 people hostage during a sold-out performance of a popular musical.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
POWERBALL
Powerball results draw: 1275
Winning numbers: 5, 10, 19, 1, 6, 16, 31
Powerball: 10
Division 1: Jackpotted
Division 2: $72,288.70
Division 3: $3,012.05
Division 4: $414.00
Division 5: $142.65
Division 6: $68.05
Division 7: $42.20
Division 8: $17.35
Division 9: $10.80
Fuel Prices
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 118.7
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.5
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.5
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 123.9