Daily Catch-up: October 26, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 17-28
- YAMBA: 17-25
- MACLEAN: 16-26
- COPMANHURST: 15-28
- WOOLI: 15-25
- BARYULGIL: 17-27
FUNERAL NOTICES
Marlene Jane Cavanagh
Late of Yamba. Passed away October 14 aged 80 years. A graveside funeral serivce will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head road Townsend, Friday October 30 commencing 11am.
Patrick James Crowe
Late of Grafton, passed away on October 20. Family and friends are respectfully invited to atttend Pat's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Tuesday October 27 commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.
Noel Athol Ellem
Formerly of South Grafton, late of Rathgar Lodge, Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020, Aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's funeral service to be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium Chapel, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday October 28, commencing at 11.30am.
ON THIS DAY
1825 - The Erie Canal, linking the Great Lakes of North America with the Atlantic Ocean, is opened.
1985 - The Australian Government returns ownership of Uluru - Kata Tjuta National Park to its traditional owners.
1994 - Israel and Jordan sign a peace treaty, ending 46 years of war.
Saturday Lotto
Saturday Lotto results draw: 4097
Winning numbers: 31, 38, 3, 30, 23, 45
Powerball: 19, 40
Division 1: $1,614,571.04
Division 2: $11,996.30
Division 3: $1,118.75
Division 4: $29.75
Division 5: $16.50
Division 6: $8.90
Fuel Prices
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 118.7
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.5
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.5
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 123.9