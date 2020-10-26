Daily Catch-up: October 26, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 17-28

YAMBA: 17-25

MACLEAN: 16-26

COPMANHURST: 15-28

WOOLI: 15-25

BARYULGIL: 17-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Marlene Jane Cavanagh

Late of Yamba. Passed away October 14 aged 80 years. A graveside funeral serivce will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head road Townsend, Friday October 30 commencing 11am.

Patrick James Crowe

Late of Grafton, passed away on October 20. Family and friends are respectfully invited to atttend Pat's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Tuesday October 27 commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.

Noel Athol Ellem

Formerly of South Grafton, late of Rathgar Lodge, Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020, Aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's funeral service to be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium Chapel, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday October 28, commencing at 11.30am.



ON THIS DAY

1825 - The Erie Canal, linking the Great Lakes of North America with the Atlantic Ocean, is opened.

1985 - The Australian Government returns ownership of Uluru - Kata Tjuta National Park to its traditional owners.

1994 - Israel and Jordan sign a peace treaty, ending 46 years of war.

Saturday Lotto

Saturday Lotto results draw: 4097

Winning numbers: 31, 38, 3, 30, 23, 45

Powerball: 19, 40

Division 1: $1,614,571.04

Division 2: $11,996.30

Division 3: $1,118.75

Division 4: $29.75

Division 5: $16.50

Division 6: $8.90

Fuel Prices

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 118.5

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.5

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 123.9



