Daily Catch-up: October 27, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 15-27 Chance of rain in the afternoon to evening

YAMBA: 17-22

MACLEAN: 16-24 Chance of rain in the afternoon to evening

COPMANHURST: 14-26 Chance of rain in the afternoon to evening

WOOLI: 16-23

BARYULGIL: 15-24 Chance of rain throughout the day

FUNERAL NOTICES

Helen Dorothy Backer (nee Key)

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Villa on Saturday, October 24, 2020 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, October 30 at 10am.

Marlene Jane Cavanagh

Late of Yamba. Passed away October 14 aged 80 years. A graveside funeral serivce will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head road Townsend, Friday October 30 commencing 11am.

Patrick James Crowe

Late of Grafton, passed away on October 20. Family and friends are respectfully invited to atttend Pat's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Tuesday October 27 commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.

Noel Athol Ellem

Formerly of South Grafton, late of Rathgar Lodge, Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020, Aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's funeral service to be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium Chapel, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday October 28, commencing at 11.30am.



ON THIS DAY

1841 One of the last ships with religious refugees from Germany arrives in South Australia.

1904 The first underground line of the New York subway opens.

1955 "Rebel Without a Cause", directed by Nicholas Ray, starring James Dean and Natalie Wood, is released.

1962 Australian swimmer Dawn Fraser becomes the first woman to swim 100m freestyle in under one minute.

LOTTO

Monday Lotto draw: 4020

Winning numbers: 6, 29, 24, 2, 43, 14

Powerball: 10, 17

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,929.95

Division 3: $604.50

Division 4: $26.40

Division 5: $13.75

Division 6: $10.25

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

IT SEEMS no one can resist the lure of our purple spirit in Grafton with Premier Gladys Berejiklian taking time on a visit to the North Coast to stop in at Grafton and admire the blooms first hand. Read more

HEALTH authorities from both states remain tight-lipped about the possible methods behind opening up the Queensland border bubble. Here's why

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the state's Mid North Coast. Read more

EAGLE-EYED drivers may have noticed that one of Yamba's most photographed features, the caravan in front of the sugar cane field, has gone missing over the past few weeks. Here's what happened to it

SPORT

THE 54th annual Jacaranda Basketball Carnival was cause for extra celebration this year when organisers officially renamed the Grafton PCYC basketball stadium after 'Mr Basketball' Bruce Leonard. See the photos here

GOSFORD trainer Tony Newing has had a frustrating 15 months with his talented mare Charmed Princess but he believes there will be no excuses for the five-year-old if she strikes likely soft conditions when she returns to Grafton today. Read more