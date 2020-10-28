Daily Catch-up: October 28, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 14-24 Chance of rain throughout the day

YAMBA: 16-22 Chance of rain throughout the day

MACLEAN: 14-24 Chance of rain in the evening

COPMANHURST: 13-24 Chance of rain in the evening

WOOLI: 15-22 Chance of rain throughout the day

BARYULGIL: 14-24 Rain throughout the day

FUNERAL NOTICES

Margaret Elaine O'Shea

Late of Orr Street, South Grafton, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 aged 73. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Margaret's graveside funeral service at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Thursday, October 29 at 11am.

Helen Dorothy Backer (nee Key)

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Villa on Saturday, October 24, 2020 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, October 30 at 10am.

Marlene Jane Cavanagh

Late of Yamba. Passed away October 14 aged 80 years. A graveside funeral serivce will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head road Townsend, Friday October 30 commencing 11am.

Noel Athol Ellem

Formerly of South Grafton, late of Rathgar Lodge, Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020, Aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's funeral service to be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium Chapel, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday October 28, commencing at 11.30am.



ON THIS DAY

1916 Australia's first referendum on conscription fails.

1940 The Advisory War Council is formed in Australia.

1962 The Cuban Missile Crisis ends, after bringing the world to the brink of nuclear warfare.

2005 A Dutch-Mauritian research team discovers an intact layer of dodo bones, allowing for the first modern research into the extinct dodo.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Oz Lotto draw: 1393

Winning numbers: 43, 39, 13, 15, 21, 12, 32

Supps: 29, 24

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1394

Division 2: $33,354.50

Division 3: $6,867.10

Division 4: $404.75

Division 5: $55.85

Division 6: $27.55

Division 7: $16.65

