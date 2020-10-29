Daily Catch-up: October 29, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 16-29 Shower or two. Possible storm.
- YAMBA: 18-26 Shower or two. Possible storm.
- MACLEAN: 15-27
- COPMANHURST: 14-29
- WOOLI: 14-26
- BARYULGIL: 15-29
FUNERAL NOTICES
Margaret Elaine O'Shea
Late of Orr Street, South Grafton, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 aged 73. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Margaret's graveside funeral service at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Thursday, October 29 at 11am.
Helen Dorothy Backer (nee Key)
Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Villa on Saturday, October 24, 2020 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, October 30 at 10am.
Marlene Jane Cavanagh
Late of Yamba. Passed away October 14 aged 80 years. A graveside funeral serivce will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head road Townsend, Friday October 30 commencing 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1929 "Black Tuesday" Wall Street Stock Market crashes triggering the "Great Depression"
1960 Cassius Clay's [Muhammad Ali] 1st professional fight; beats Tunney Hunsaker on points in 6 rounds in Louisville, Kentucky
2015 China announces the end of their one-child policy after 35 years
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
Wednesday Lotto
Lotto draw: 4021
Winning numbers: 39, 23, 12, 38, 14, 21
Supps: 33, 36
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $11,533.55
Division 3: $554.90
Division 4: $27.55
Division 5: $55.85
Division 6: $16.20
Division 7: $12.70
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
DEPUTY premier John Barilaro said it was the voice of the community that had kept the redevelopment of Grafton Base Hospital at the forefront of the government. And for two voices, it seemed at yesterday's hospital funding announcement that the local community's voice was still to be heard. Read more
THERE has been another horror smash on our local roads with several people injured in a head on accident involving two cars at Upper Orara. More details
Young Australians in the Clarence Valley can now apply for a Vocational Education and Training qualifications scholarship, with the third round of the Commonwealth Scholarships Program for Young Australians now open. More information here
SPORT
Coffs Harbour raiders took over the Grafton track on Monday with trainers and jockeys alike taking home the spoils. More here
FUEL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 118.7
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 118.7
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.5
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.5
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 123.9