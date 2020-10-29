Daily Catch-up: October 29, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 16-29 Shower or two. Possible storm.

YAMBA: 18-26 Shower or two. Possible storm.

MACLEAN: 15-27

COPMANHURST: 14-29

WOOLI: 14-26

BARYULGIL: 15-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Margaret Elaine O'Shea

Late of Orr Street, South Grafton, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 aged 73. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Margaret's graveside funeral service at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Thursday, October 29 at 11am.

Helen Dorothy Backer (nee Key)

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Villa on Saturday, October 24, 2020 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, October 30 at 10am.

Marlene Jane Cavanagh

Late of Yamba. Passed away October 14 aged 80 years. A graveside funeral serivce will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head road Townsend, Friday October 30 commencing 11am.



ON THIS DAY

"Black Tuesday" Wall Street Stock Market crashes triggering the "Great Depression"

Cassius Clay's [Muhammad Ali] 1st professional fight; beats Tunney Hunsaker on points in 6 rounds in Louisville, Kentucky

China announces the end of their one-child policy after 35 years

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Wednesday Lotto

Lotto draw: 4021

Winning numbers: 39, 23, 12, 38, 14, 21

Supps: 33, 36

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $11,533.55

Division 3: $554.90

Division 4: $27.55

Division 5: $55.85

Division 6: $16.20

Division 7: $12.70

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

DEPUTY premier John Barilaro said it was the voice of the community that had kept the redevelopment of Grafton Base Hospital at the forefront of the government. And for two voices, it seemed at yesterday's hospital funding announcement that the local community's voice was still to be heard. Read more

THERE has been another horror smash on our local roads with several people injured in a head on accident involving two cars at Upper Orara. More details

Young Australians in the Clarence Valley can now apply for a Vocational Education and Training qualifications scholarship, with the third round of the Commonwealth Scholarships Program for Young Australians now open. More information here

SPORT

Coffs Harbour raiders took over the Grafton track on Monday with trainers and jockeys alike taking home the spoils. More here

FUEL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 118.7

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 118.5

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.5

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 123.9