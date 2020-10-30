Daily Catch-up: October 30, 2020

WEATHER

Northern Rivers for Friday: The chance of fog early this morning. Sunny afternoon. Light winds becoming N/NE 15 to 20 km/h in the afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 12-30.

YAMBA: 15-26

MACLEAN: 13-26

COPMANHURST: 12-30

WOOLI: 15-24

BARYULGIL: 13-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Helen Dorothy Backer (nee Key)

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Villa on Saturday, October 24, 2020 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, October 30 at 10am.

Marlene Jane Cavanagh

Late of Yamba. Passed away October 14 aged 80 years. A graveside funeral service will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head road Townsend, Friday October 30 commencing 11am.

Dawson Vesper Snr

A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Dawson's life will be held at Ngaru Village Youth Stadium Robinson St, Yamba on November 6, 2020 at 10am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend.

Stephen Geoffrey 'Hobbo' Hobbins

Formerly of Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away October 26 2020, aged 67 years. A funeral service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, 64 Tyson St, South Grafton on Friday November 6 at 2pm.



ON THIS DAY

1938 Actor Orson Welles creates panic as his radio broadcast of 'War of the Worlds' is taken as live action.

1948 Australian actor and comedian, Garry McDonald aka Norman Gunston, is born.

1944 WWII Holocaust diarist, Anne Frank, is deported from Auschwitz to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Powerball

Draw: 1276

Winning numbers: 31, 10, 24, 2, 16, 28, 1

Powerball: 19

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $70,902.05

Division 3: $5777.20

Division 4: $557.75

Division 5: $177.15

Division 6: $75.85

Division 7: $46.85

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A YAMBA couple have had a lucky escape from a freak event as storms lashed the coast yesterday. Driving in an Isuzu D-Max 4WD, the couple pulled over at the Paddys Rest area, south of Macksville on the Pacific Highway to shelter from a storm that brought heavy wind and hail. Read more here.

IN THE wake of the decision to cancel this year's Jacaranda Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic three months ago, many Grafton accommodation businesses were facing the prospect of no visitors during the traditional busy jacaranda season. Read more here.

PREMIER Gladys Berejiklian has taken her sweet impression of Grafton to the Sydney airwaves, promoting the town and several businesses on Ben Fordham's 2GB breakfast show. Read more here.

SPORT

IN THE countdown to the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards we are putting the power in your hands, with votes now open for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award. Vote now here.