Daily Catch-up: October 5, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-29

YAMBA: 14-23

MACLEAN: 12-26

COPMANHURST: 11-28

WOOLI: 14-24

BARYULGIL: 12-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Martin Peter Hall

Passed away on September 22, 2020. A funeral service for Marty will be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Tuesday October 6 commencing at 2pm. Please contact Grafton & District Funerals to register as limited seating is available.

ON THIS DAY

1789 Australia's first ferry service begins operation.

1857 The first leg is opened of what later becomes the Adelaide to Darwin transcontinental railway line.

1989 The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

2017 The New York Times publishes investigation into sexual harassment behaviour by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto draw: 4091

Winning numbers: 29, 21, 11, 3, 24, 38

Supps: 40, 36

Division 1: $1,227,293.97

Division 2: $8,993.85

Division 3: $5,457.00

Division 4: $905.45

Division 5: $28.30

Division 6: $22.60

Division 7: $13.95

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 118.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 121.9