Daily Catch-up: October 5, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 11-29
- YAMBA: 14-23
- MACLEAN: 12-26
- COPMANHURST: 11-28
- WOOLI: 14-24
- BARYULGIL: 12-29
FUNERAL NOTICES
Martin Peter Hall
Passed away on September 22, 2020. A funeral service for Marty will be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Tuesday October 6 commencing at 2pm. Please contact Grafton & District Funerals to register as limited seating is available.
ON THIS DAY
1789 Australia's first ferry service begins operation.
1857 The first leg is opened of what later becomes the Adelaide to Darwin transcontinental railway line.
1989 The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
2017 The New York Times publishes investigation into sexual harassment behaviour by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Saturday Lotto draw: 4091
Winning numbers: 29, 21, 11, 3, 24, 38
Supps: 40, 36
Division 1: $1,227,293.97
Division 2: $8,993.85
Division 3: $5,457.00
Division 4: $905.45
Division 5: $28.30
Division 6: $22.60
Division 7: $13.95
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Catch up on more local news here:
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 118.7
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 121.9