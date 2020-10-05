Menu
Daily Catch-up: October 5, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
5th Oct 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 11-29
  • YAMBA: 14-23
  • MACLEAN: 12-26
  • COPMANHURST: 11-28
  • WOOLI: 14-24
  • BARYULGIL: 12-29

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Martin Peter Hall
Passed away on September 22, 2020. A funeral service for Marty will be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Tuesday October 6 commencing at 2pm. Please contact Grafton & District Funerals to register as limited seating is available.

 

ON THIS DAY

1789 Australia's first ferry service begins operation.

1857 The first leg is opened of what later becomes the Adelaide to Darwin transcontinental railway line.

1989 The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

2017 The New York Times publishes investigation into sexual harassment behaviour by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

 

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto draw: 4091

Winning numbers: 29, 21, 11, 3, 24, 38

Supps: 40, 36

Division 1: $1,227,293.97

Division 2: $8,993.85

Division 3: $5,457.00

Division 4: $905.45

Division 5: $28.30

Division 6: $22.60

Division 7: $13.95

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHILE the Queensland Government may open their border to NSW next month, for many in the Clarence that simply isn't good enough. Read more

POPULAR Junction Hill watering hole the Blue Goose Hotel has been sold in record time. But that was no surprise to Dougherty Property agent Derek Morgan. Read more

CHANGED traffic conditions will be in place on Big River Way at Glenugie from next week for road safety improvements to be carried out. Read more

WILL Brooms Head residents and visitors ever enjoy a scallop and chips from the Snack Shack again? Read more

 

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 118.7

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 121.9

Grafton Daily Examiner

