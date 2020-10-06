Daily Catch-up: October 6, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 12-30
- YAMBA: 15-24
- MACLEAN: 13-27
- COPMANHURST: 11-29
- WOOLI: 14-24
- BARYULGIL: 13-31
FUNERAL NOTICES
Douglas Herbert Kearns
Late of Yamba, formerly of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 aged 94 years. A funeral service will be held at the Yamba Uniting Church, Angourie Rd, Yamba, on Friday, October 9 at 10.30am.
Martin Peter Hall
Passed away on September 22, 2020. A funeral service for Marty will be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Tuesday October 6 commencing at 2pm. Please contact Grafton & District Funerals to register as limited seating is available.
ON THIS DAY
1862 Australia's first zoo opens in Melbourne.
1898 Catherine "Kate" Kelly, sister of bushranger Ned Kelly, goes missing.
1960 "Spartacus", directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Kirk Douglas and Laurence Olivier, premieres in New York.
1956 Scientist Albert Sabin announces that his oral Polio vaccine is ready for testing. It would soon succeed Jonas Salk's vaccine in many parts of the world.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
THE Information and Privacy Commission has delivered a scathing report on Clarence Valley Council's compliance on public access to information. Here's what that means.
A LIFESAVING ring that had been taken from the Yamba breakwall and tossed on top of a sign saw Fire and Rescue NSW called to retrieve the piece of equipment. Read more
FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has announced new funding to give next year's Jacaranda Festival an important kickstart following its cancellation this year due to COVID-19. Read more
RUSHFORTH Park is set to receive even more funding after the Federal Government announced a new Local Roads and Community Ingfrastructure Program earlier this year. Read more
