Daily Catch-up: October 6, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 12-30

YAMBA: 15-24

MACLEAN: 13-27

COPMANHURST: 11-29

WOOLI: 14-24

BARYULGIL: 13-31

FUNERAL NOTICES

Douglas Herbert Kearns

Late of Yamba, formerly of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 aged 94 years. A funeral service will be held at the Yamba Uniting Church, Angourie Rd, Yamba, on Friday, October 9 at 10.30am.

Martin Peter Hall

Passed away on September 22, 2020. A funeral service for Marty will be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Tuesday October 6 commencing at 2pm. Please contact Grafton & District Funerals to register as limited seating is available.

ON THIS DAY

1862 Australia's first zoo opens in Melbourne.

1898 Catherine "Kate" Kelly, sister of bushranger Ned Kelly, goes missing.

1960 "Spartacus", directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Kirk Douglas and Laurence Olivier, premieres in New York.

1956 Scientist Albert Sabin announces that his oral Polio vaccine is ready for testing. It would soon succeed Jonas Salk's vaccine in many parts of the world.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Monday Lotto draw: 4014

Winning numbers: 37, 7, 39, 5, 28, 22

Supps: 24, 14

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $3,540.55

Division 3: $580.15

Division 4: $25.50

Division 5: $14.10

Division 6: $11.15

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THE Information and Privacy Commission has delivered a scathing report on Clarence Valley Council's compliance on public access to information. Here's what that means.

A LIFESAVING ring that had been taken from the Yamba breakwall and tossed on top of a sign saw Fire and Rescue NSW called to retrieve the piece of equipment. Read more

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has announced new funding to give next year's Jacaranda Festival an important kickstart following its cancellation this year due to COVID-19. Read more

RUSHFORTH Park is set to receive even more funding after the Federal Government announced a new Local Roads and Community Ingfrastructure Program earlier this year. Read more

Catch up on more local news here:

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 118.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 121.9