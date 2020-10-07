Daily Catch-up: October 7, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-27

YAMBA: 15-25

MACLEAN: 15-26

COPMANHURST: 11-28

WOOLI: 11-25

BARYULGIL: 10-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Douglas Herbert Kearns

Late of Yamba, formerly of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 aged 94 years. A funeral service will be held at the Yamba Uniting Church, Angourie Rd, Yamba, on Friday, October 9 at 10.30am.

ON THIS DAY

1798 Sea explorers Flinders and Bass set out to prove that Van Diemen's Land (Tasmania) is an island.

1854 Scottish gold miner James Scobie dies, a catalyst to events that will eventually result in the Eureka Stockade.

1949 East Germany is formed after Germany is split, following WWII.

2001 The USA, assisted by Britain, commences a series of military strikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

OZ LOTTO

Oz Lotto draw: 1390

Winning numbers: 12, 26, 22, 13, 10, 43, 25

Supps: 34, 2

Division 1: $11,283,854.81

Division 2: $104,205.35

Division 3: $4,989.30

Division 4: $352.50

Division 5: $48.55

Division 6: $24.60

Division 7: $15.45

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THERE are fears the cancellation of the 2020 Jacaranda Festival will blow a $2 million hole in the Grafton economy with accommodation and tourism businesses hardest hit. Read more

A 23-YEAR-OLD man was refused bail for allegedly lodging several fraudulent claims for bushfire disaster relief. Police allege he lodged several bushfire disaster relief claims through both government and not-for-profit agencies whereby he fraudulently obtained $24,500. Read more

YAMBA couple Adam and Bec Bowen have been overwhelmed by community support after the owners of Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods shared the heartbreaking news Adam has terminal brain cancer. Read more

OUR Healthy Clarence is offering free workshops and activities both online and across the Clarence Valley during October for Mental Health Month. Check out the promotional video featuring many Clarence Valley faces and how they 'tune in' to their mental health here.

Catch up on more local news here:

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \ Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 121.9