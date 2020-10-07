Daily Catch-up: October 7, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 11-27
- YAMBA: 15-25
- MACLEAN: 15-26
- COPMANHURST: 11-28
- WOOLI: 11-25
- BARYULGIL: 10-29
FUNERAL NOTICES
Douglas Herbert Kearns
Late of Yamba, formerly of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 aged 94 years. A funeral service will be held at the Yamba Uniting Church, Angourie Rd, Yamba, on Friday, October 9 at 10.30am.
ON THIS DAY
1798 Sea explorers Flinders and Bass set out to prove that Van Diemen's Land (Tasmania) is an island.
1854 Scottish gold miner James Scobie dies, a catalyst to events that will eventually result in the Eureka Stockade.
1949 East Germany is formed after Germany is split, following WWII.
2001 The USA, assisted by Britain, commences a series of military strikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan.
OZ LOTTO
Oz Lotto draw: 1390
Winning numbers: 12, 26, 22, 13, 10, 43, 25
Supps: 34, 2
Division 1: $11,283,854.81
Division 2: $104,205.35
Division 3: $4,989.30
Division 4: $352.50
Division 5: $48.55
Division 6: $24.60
Division 7: $15.45
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
THERE are fears the cancellation of the 2020 Jacaranda Festival will blow a $2 million hole in the Grafton economy with accommodation and tourism businesses hardest hit. Read more
A 23-YEAR-OLD man was refused bail for allegedly lodging several fraudulent claims for bushfire disaster relief. Police allege he lodged several bushfire disaster relief claims through both government and not-for-profit agencies whereby he fraudulently obtained $24,500. Read more
YAMBA couple Adam and Bec Bowen have been overwhelmed by community support after the owners of Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods shared the heartbreaking news Adam has terminal brain cancer. Read more
OUR Healthy Clarence is offering free workshops and activities both online and across the Clarence Valley during October for Mental Health Month. Check out the promotional video featuring many Clarence Valley faces and how they 'tune in' to their mental health here.
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 118.7
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \ Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 121.9