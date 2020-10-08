Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Daily Catch-up: October 8, 2020

Jarrard Potter
by
8th Oct 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 13-30
  • YAMBA: 17-26
  • MACLEAN: 15-26
  • COPMANHURST: 13-30
  • WOOLI: 17-23
  • BARYULGIL: 14-29

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Douglas Herbert Kearns
Late of Yamba, formerly of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 aged 94 years. A funeral service will be held at the Yamba Uniting Church, Angourie Rd, Yamba, on Friday, October 9 at 10.30am.

Albert Darrell 'Peter' Martin

Late of South Grafton, passed away October 3, 2020, aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service to be held for Peter at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, October 12, at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1361  A duel occurs between a dog and the Frenchman who murdered his master. 

1818  British explorer John Oxley discovers and names Port Macquarie on the NSW north coast. 

1871  The Great Chicago Fire begins. 

1939  Australian actor and comedian, Paul Hogan, is born. 

1952  112 are killed as three trains crash at Harrow, London.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Set For Life draw: 1889

Winning numbers: 16, 42, 34, 43, 23, 8, 3

Supps: 28, 7

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5000 a month for a year

Division 3: $986.90

Division 4: $134.60

Division 5: $35.30

Division 6: $21.60

Division 7: $12.05

Division 8: $9.45

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THE 2020-21 Federal Budget is all about one thing, according to Page MP Kevin Hogan: jobs, and lots of them. Mr Hogan said he was pleased with this financial year's budget, and that providing employment was an important priority as the nation looks to grow out of a pandemic-induced recession. Read more.

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has relaxed his threat to move to the crossbench after the NSW Government arrived at a compromise on koala protection policy today. Under a peace deal reached between the Liberals and Nationals, farmers and private forestry landholders are excluded from the regulations within the controversial SEPP. Read more.

THE Iluka ambulance station has reached another milestone with a development application for its construction submitted to Clarence Valley Council last week, and The Daily Examiner got a sneak look inside how the new station will look. Read more.

Catch up on more local news here:

DEX Digital Edition

 

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 118.7

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \ Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 121.9

daily catchup fuel funeral notices weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

