Daily Catch-up: October 8, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 13-30

YAMBA: 17-26

MACLEAN: 15-26

COPMANHURST: 13-30

WOOLI: 17-23

BARYULGIL: 14-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Douglas Herbert Kearns

Late of Yamba, formerly of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 aged 94 years. A funeral service will be held at the Yamba Uniting Church, Angourie Rd, Yamba, on Friday, October 9 at 10.30am.

Albert Darrell 'Peter' Martin

Late of South Grafton, passed away October 3, 2020, aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service to be held for Peter at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, October 12, at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1361 A duel occurs between a dog and the Frenchman who murdered his master.

1818 British explorer John Oxley discovers and names Port Macquarie on the NSW north coast.

1871 The Great Chicago Fire begins.

1939 Australian actor and comedian, Paul Hogan, is born.

1952 112 are killed as three trains crash at Harrow, London.

LOTTO

Set For Life draw: 1889

Winning numbers: 16, 42, 34, 43, 23, 8, 3

Supps: 28, 7

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5000 a month for a year

Division 3: $986.90

Division 4: $134.60

Division 5: $35.30

Division 6: $21.60

Division 7: $12.05

Division 8: $9.45

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THE 2020-21 Federal Budget is all about one thing, according to Page MP Kevin Hogan: jobs, and lots of them. Mr Hogan said he was pleased with this financial year's budget, and that providing employment was an important priority as the nation looks to grow out of a pandemic-induced recession. Read more.

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has relaxed his threat to move to the crossbench after the NSW Government arrived at a compromise on koala protection policy today. Under a peace deal reached between the Liberals and Nationals, farmers and private forestry landholders are excluded from the regulations within the controversial SEPP. Read more.

THE Iluka ambulance station has reached another milestone with a development application for its construction submitted to Clarence Valley Council last week, and The Daily Examiner got a sneak look inside how the new station will look. Read more.

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \ Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 121.9