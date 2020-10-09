Daily Catch-up: October 9, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 11-31
- YAMBA: 15-25
- MACLEAN: 13-28
- COPMANHURST: 11-31
- WOOLI: 14-25
- BARYULGIL: 10-30
FUNERAL NOTICES
John Andrew Moran
Late of Grafton, passed away on October 2, 2020 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's funeral service, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton on Friday, October 9 at 1.30pm.
Douglas Herbert Kearns
Late of Yamba, formerly of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 aged 94 years. A funeral service will be held at the Yamba Uniting Church, Angourie Rd, Yamba, on Friday, October 9 at 10.30am.
Albert Darrell 'Peter' Martin
Late of South Grafton, passed away October 3, 2020, aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service to be held for Peter at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, October 12, at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1803 Lieutenant - Governor Collins arrives in Port Phillip Bay on Australia's southern coast to establish a new settlement.
1908 The Yass-Canberra area is named as the site for the new Federal Capital Territory of Australia.
1957 The final major British atomic bomb test is conducted at the remote South Australian site of Maralinga.
2006 North Korea conducts its first nuclear test, with an estimated yield of between 0.4-2 kilotons.
LOTTO
Powerball Draw: 1273
Winning numbers: 35, 9, 10, 17, 19, 11, 20
Powerball: 3
Division 1: Jackpotts to draw 1274
Division 2: $162,745.40
Division 3: $5,057.05
Division 4: $443.20
Division 5: $150.60
Division 6: $68.70
Division 7: $40.15
Division 8: $17.10
Division 9: $10.70
