Daily Catch-up: October 9, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-31

YAMBA: 15-25

MACLEAN: 13-28

COPMANHURST: 11-31

WOOLI: 14-25

BARYULGIL: 10-30

FUNERAL NOTICES

John Andrew Moran

Late of Grafton, passed away on October 2, 2020 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's funeral service, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton on Friday, October 9 at 1.30pm.

Douglas Herbert Kearns

Late of Yamba, formerly of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 aged 94 years. A funeral service will be held at the Yamba Uniting Church, Angourie Rd, Yamba, on Friday, October 9 at 10.30am.

Albert Darrell 'Peter' Martin

Late of South Grafton, passed away October 3, 2020, aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service to be held for Peter at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, October 12, at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1803 Lieutenant - Governor Collins arrives in Port Phillip Bay on Australia's southern coast to establish a new settlement.

1908 The Yass-Canberra area is named as the site for the new Federal Capital Territory of Australia.

1957 The final major British atomic bomb test is conducted at the remote South Australian site of Maralinga.

2006 North Korea conducts its first nuclear test, with an estimated yield of between 0.4-2 kilotons.

LOTTO

Powerball Draw: 1273

Winning numbers: 35, 9, 10, 17, 19, 11, 20

Powerball: 3

Division 1: Jackpotts to draw 1274

Division 2: $162,745.40

Division 3: $5,057.05

Division 4: $443.20

Division 5: $150.60

Division 6: $68.70

Division 7: $40.15

Division 8: $17.10

Division 9: $10.70

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 118.7

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \ Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 121.9