Daily Catch-up: September 1, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 12-21

YAMBA: 17-20

MACLEAN: 14-19

COPMANHURST: 12-21

WOOLI: 12-20

BARYULGIL: 11-21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Barry James JOHANSEN

Formerly of Glen Innes. Late of Yamba. Passed away peacefully 29 August 2020. AGED 75 years. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Johansen are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetary Townsend Friday 4 September commencing at 11am.

Noel John Myles GALVIN

Formerly of Campbelltown. Late of Yamba. Aged 72 years. Relatives and friends of the late Noel Galvin are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba Wednesday September 2 2020 commencing at 10am.

ON THIS DAY

1890 - On October 1, 1890, an act of Congress creates Yosemite National Park, home of such natural wonders as Half Dome and the giant sequoia trees.

2005 - On October 1, 2005, suicide bombers strike three restaurants in two tourist areas on the Indonesian island of Bali, a popular resort area.

2017 - On the night of October 1, 2017, a gunman opens fire on a crowd attending the final night of a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800.

LOTTO

Monday Lotto Draw: 4004

Winning numbers: 38, 7, 2, 1, 5, 30

Supps: 17 ,37

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $6,851.80

Division 3: $401.65

Division 4: $22.05

Division 5: $14.20

Division 6: $11.70

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 115.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9







