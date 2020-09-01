Daily Catch-up: September 1, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 12-21
- YAMBA: 17-20
- MACLEAN: 14-19
- COPMANHURST: 12-21
- WOOLI: 12-20
- BARYULGIL: 11-21
FUNERAL NOTICES
Barry James JOHANSEN
Formerly of Glen Innes. Late of Yamba. Passed away peacefully 29 August 2020. AGED 75 years. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Johansen are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetary Townsend Friday 4 September commencing at 11am.
Noel John Myles GALVIN
Formerly of Campbelltown. Late of Yamba. Aged 72 years. Relatives and friends of the late Noel Galvin are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba Wednesday September 2 2020 commencing at 10am.
ON THIS DAY
1890 - On October 1, 1890, an act of Congress creates Yosemite National Park, home of such natural wonders as Half Dome and the giant sequoia trees.
2005 - On October 1, 2005, suicide bombers strike three restaurants in two tourist areas on the Indonesian island of Bali, a popular resort area.
2017 - On the night of October 1, 2017, a gunman opens fire on a crowd attending the final night of a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Monday Lotto Draw: 4004
Winning numbers: 38, 7, 2, 1, 5, 30
Supps: 17 ,37
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $6,851.80
Division 3: $401.65
Division 4: $22.05
Division 5: $14.20
Division 6: $11.70
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9