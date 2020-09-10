Daily Catch-up: September 10, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 11-17 (Showers throughout the day)
- YAMBA: 14-17 (Showers throughout the day)
- MACLEAN: 12-17 (Showers throughout the day)
- COPMANHURST: 10-16 (Showers throughout the day)
- WOOLI: 13-17 (Showers throughout the day)
- BARYULGIL: 11-17 (Showers throughout the day)
FUNERAL NOTICES
Clinton Cupples
Late of Grafton, died suddenly on August 31, 2020 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clinton's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, September 11 at 11am.
Vic Heron (Victor Stanley)
Late of Yamba, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 aged 81 years. Privately cremated. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful support from neighbours, friends and members of the Yamba Golf Club.
ON THIS DAY
1906 The first Australian licence plates and drivers licence are issued.
1924 Leopold and Loeb found guilty of the murder of Robert Franks in Chicago in the 'the crime of the century'.
1977 Hamida Djandoubi, convicted of torture and murder, is the last person to be executed by Guillotine in France.
1991 Rock band Nirvana release their single "Smells like Teen Spirit", often dubbed the anthem of Generation X.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Wednesday Lotto Draw: 4007
Winning numbers: 7, 37, 43, 4, 26, 35
Supps: 30, 44
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $37,110.00
Division 3: $1,104.50
Division 4: $55.20
Division 5: $31.90
Division 6: $26.40
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Desperate parents fight to see sick child While 17-year-old Bianca Cox continues to sit undiagnosed and alone in a Queensland hospital, her parents Peter and Melinda continue the long fight to see their daughter. Read more
Entries open for the Clarence Valley's Spunkiest Mullet The Daily Examiner is keen to celebrate this great Australian icon while also raising awareness and support for the annual Mullets for Mental Health fundraiser. Read more
'It's beautiful, but the statement it makes is much bigger' What used to be a bare patch of wall has now become a symbol of unity for the Clarence Valley community. Read more
Company begins mining push across Coffs/Clarence A Queensland company has taken steps to investigate the viability of mining in the Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley regions. Read more
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9