Daily Catch-up: September 10, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-17 (Showers throughout the day)

YAMBA: 14-17 (Showers throughout the day)

MACLEAN: 12-17 (Showers throughout the day)

COPMANHURST: 10-16 (Showers throughout the day)

WOOLI: 13-17 (Showers throughout the day)

BARYULGIL: 11-17 (Showers throughout the day)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Clinton Cupples

Late of Grafton, died suddenly on August 31, 2020 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clinton's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, September 11 at 11am.

Vic Heron (Victor Stanley)

Late of Yamba, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 aged 81 years. Privately cremated. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful support from neighbours, friends and members of the Yamba Golf Club.



ON THIS DAY

1906 The first Australian licence plates and drivers licence are issued.

1924 Leopold and Loeb found guilty of the murder of Robert Franks in Chicago in the 'the crime of the century'.

1977 Hamida Djandoubi, convicted of torture and murder, is the last person to be executed by Guillotine in France.

1991 Rock band Nirvana release their single "Smells like Teen Spirit", often dubbed the anthem of Generation X.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Wednesday Lotto Draw: 4007

Winning numbers: 7, 37, 43, 4, 26, 35

Supps: 30, 44

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $37,110.00

Division 3: $1,104.50

Division 4: $55.20

Division 5: $31.90

Division 6: $26.40

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 115.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 118.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9