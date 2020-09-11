Daily Catch-up: September 11, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 11-20 (Possible showers throughout the day)
- YAMBA: 14-19 (Possible showers throughout the day)
- MACLEAN: 11-19 (Possible showers throughout the day)
- COPMANHURST: 10-19 (Possible showers throughout the day)
- WOOLI: 13-19 (Showers throughout the day)
- BARYULGIL: 11-19 (Showers throughout the day)
FUNERAL NOTICES
Clinton Cupples
Late of Grafton, died suddenly on August 31, 2020 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clinton's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, September 11 at 11am.
Vic Heron (Victor Stanley)
Late of Yamba, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 aged 81 years. Privately cremated. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful support from neighbours, friends and members of the Yamba Golf Club.
ON THIS DAY
1863 Bushranger Captain Thunderbolt escapes from the supposedly escape-proof Cockatoo Island gaol.
1914 Australian troops land in New Guinea in the first significant Australian action of World War I.
1978 The coat of arms of the Northern Territory is granted by Queen Elizabeth II.
2001 Two passenger planes hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists crash into New York's World Trade Towers causing the collapse of both and deaths of 2,606 people.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Thursday Lotto Draw: 1269
Winning numbers: 10, 23, 9, 2, 19, 29, 8
P-Ball: 14
Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1270
Division 2: $169,495.55
Division 3: $3,602.80
Division 4: $353.35
Division 5: $148.00
Division 6: $69.15
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Greener pastures for rural rugby star Grafton's Ed McGrath named Far North Coast Rugby Best and Fairest for second consecutive season. Read more
Find out about new services for Clarence There will be less chasing buses around the Clarence Valley as 41 new weekly services have been added to help move us around. Read more
Clarence 100 called off as COVID strikes again Paddlers from around the country will have to wait another year to compete on the Clarence River after the annual Clarence 100 was called off on Wednesday. Read more
Nats stand strong over 'extraordinary' koala issue Federal and state politicians have come out strongly after the National Party withdrew support for legislation until their demands over koala policy have been achieved. Read more
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 114.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 124.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9