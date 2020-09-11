Daily Catch-up: September 11, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-20 (Possible showers throughout the day)

YAMBA: 14-19 (Possible showers throughout the day)

MACLEAN: 11-19 (Possible showers throughout the day)

COPMANHURST: 10-19 (Possible showers throughout the day)

WOOLI: 13-19 (Showers throughout the day)

BARYULGIL: 11-19 (Showers throughout the day)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Clinton Cupples

Late of Grafton, died suddenly on August 31, 2020 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clinton's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, September 11 at 11am.

Vic Heron (Victor Stanley)

Late of Yamba, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 aged 81 years. Privately cremated. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful support from neighbours, friends and members of the Yamba Golf Club.



ON THIS DAY

1863 Bushranger Captain Thunderbolt escapes from the supposedly escape-proof Cockatoo Island gaol.

1914 Australian troops land in New Guinea in the first significant Australian action of World War I.

1978 The coat of arms of the Northern Territory is granted by Queen Elizabeth II.

2001 Two passenger planes hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists crash into New York's World Trade Towers causing the collapse of both and deaths of 2,606 people.

LOTTO

Thursday Lotto Draw: 1269

Winning numbers: 10, 23, 9, 2, 19, 29, 8

P-Ball: 14

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1270

Division 2: $169,495.55

Division 3: $3,602.80

Division 4: $353.35

Division 5: $148.00

Division 6: $69.15

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 114.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 118.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9