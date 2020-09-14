Daily Catch-up: September 14, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 10-27
- YAMBA: 13-23
- MACLEAN: 12-25
- COPMANHURST: 9-26
- WOOLI: 13-22
- BARYULGIL: 11-27
FUNERAL NOTICES
Winifred 'Win' Matilda Jefferies
Died on September 11, 2020 aged 108. Anyone wishing to attend Win's service on Thursday, September 17 at 10am, please make contact with Grafton & District Funerals prior.
ON THIS DAY
1936 Firstprefrontal lobotomy in America performed by Walter Freeman and James W. Watts at George Washington University Hospital in Washington D.C.
1960 Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi-Arabia and Venezuela form the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
2001 The announcement is made of the closure of Ansett Airlines, Australia.
2015 14-year-old Texan Ahmed Mohamed is arrested at school when home-made clock assumed to be a bomb.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
LOTTO
Saturday Lotto Draw: 4085
Winning numbers: 31, 28, 12, 39, 36, 27
Supps: 6, 24
Division 1: $621,499.92
Division 2: $12,595.45
Division 3: $1,296.75
Division 4: $35.20
Division 5: $22.80
Division 6: $12.10
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
VALE: Clarence Valley's oldest resident passes away aged 108 Just weeks after celebrating her 108th birthday, Winifred Jefferies, the oldest person in the Clarence Valley has passed away at her home at Dougherty Villa on Friday following a short illness. Read more
KOALA-GATE: Gulaptis rejects claims of 'mistruths' Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis shows no sign of backing down on koala policy and has gone on the offensive over claims of 'mistruths'. Read more
Tragic end to search for missing Northern Rivers man One month after he was reported missing, police believe they have found the body of Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd. Read more
RESULTS ROUND UP: Rain makes for happy greens in Lawrence. Find out all the sports results from around the Clarence Valley. Read more
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 114.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY