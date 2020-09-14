Daily Catch-up: September 14, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 10-27

YAMBA: 13-23

MACLEAN: 12-25

COPMANHURST: 9-26

WOOLI: 13-22

BARYULGIL: 11-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Winifred 'Win' Matilda Jefferies

Died on September 11, 2020 aged 108. Anyone wishing to attend Win's service on Thursday, September 17 at 10am, please make contact with Grafton & District Funerals prior.

ON THIS DAY

1936 Firstprefrontal lobotomy in America performed by Walter Freeman and James W. Watts at George Washington University Hospital in Washington D.C.

1960 Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi-Arabia and Venezuela form the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

2001 The announcement is made of the closure of Ansett Airlines, Australia.

2015 14-year-old Texan Ahmed Mohamed is arrested at school when home-made clock assumed to be a bomb.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto Draw: 4085

Winning numbers: 31, 28, 12, 39, 36, 27

Supps: 6, 24

Division 1: $621,499.92

Division 2: $12,595.45

Division 3: $1,296.75

Division 4: $35.20

Division 5: $22.80

Division 6: $12.10

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

VALE: Clarence Valley's oldest resident passes away aged 108 Just weeks after celebrating her 108th birthday, Winifred Jefferies, the oldest person in the Clarence Valley has passed away at her home at Dougherty Villa on Friday following a short illness. Read more

KOALA-GATE: Gulaptis rejects claims of 'mistruths' Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis shows no sign of backing down on koala policy and has gone on the offensive over claims of 'mistruths'. Read more

Tragic end to search for missing Northern Rivers man One month after he was reported missing, police believe they have found the body of Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd. Read more

RESULTS ROUND UP: Rain makes for happy greens in Lawrence. Find out all the sports results from around the Clarence Valley. Read more

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 114.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 118.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY