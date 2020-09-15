Daily Catch-up: September 15, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-24

YAMBA: 13-22

MACLEAN: 11-23

COPMANHURST: 11-23

WOOLI: 12-22

BARYULGIL: 12-25

FUNERAL NOTICES

Winifred 'Win' Matilda Jefferies

Died on September 11, 2020 aged 108. Anyone wishing to attend Win's service on Thursday, September 17 at 10am, please make contact with Grafton & District Funerals prior.

ON THIS DAY

1870 Construction begins on Australia's Overland Telegraph Line, stretching across the continent from Adelaide to Darwin.

1895 American writer Mark Twain arrives in Australia on tour.

1997 Google.com is registered as a domain name.

2018 The Queensland Government offers a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of anyone responsible for the widespread contamination of strawberries using needles.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Monday Lotto Draw: 4008

Winning numbers: 31, 16, 23, 43, 1, 24

Supps: 18, 36

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $5,293.80

Division 3: $588.45

Division 4: $29.45

Division 5: $16.25

Division 6: $11.90

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

VIDEO: Harwood Island students tell us what makes them laugh

Hospital still on the way despite coalition threat: Gulaptis

What's moved into major Grafton CBD block?

New cafe asking just $2 for your caffeine hit

Catch up on more local news here:

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 118.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9