Daily Catch-up: September 15, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 11-24
- YAMBA: 13-22
- MACLEAN: 11-23
- COPMANHURST: 11-23
- WOOLI: 12-22
- BARYULGIL: 12-25
FUNERAL NOTICES
Winifred 'Win' Matilda Jefferies
Died on September 11, 2020 aged 108. Anyone wishing to attend Win's service on Thursday, September 17 at 10am, please make contact with Grafton & District Funerals prior.
ON THIS DAY
1870 Construction begins on Australia's Overland Telegraph Line, stretching across the continent from Adelaide to Darwin.
1895 American writer Mark Twain arrives in Australia on tour.
1997 Google.com is registered as a domain name.
2018 The Queensland Government offers a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of anyone responsible for the widespread contamination of strawberries using needles.
LOTTO
Monday Lotto Draw: 4008
Winning numbers: 31, 16, 23, 43, 1, 24
Supps: 18, 36
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $5,293.80
Division 3: $588.45
Division 4: $29.45
Division 5: $16.25
Division 6: $11.90
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9