Daily Catch-up: September 17, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
17th Sep 2020 7:25 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 11-29
  • YAMBA: 13-24
  • MACLEAN: 11-27
  • COPMANHURST: 10-29
  • WOOLI: 13-25
  • BARYULGIL: 12-28

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Winifred 'Win' Matilda Jefferies
Died on September 11, 2020 aged 108. Anyone wishing to attend Win's service on Thursday, September 17 at 10am, please make contact with Grafton & District Funerals prior. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1892 The Coolgardie, WA, gold rush begins.

1900 The Commonwealth of Australia is proclaimed.

1953 The first successful separation of conjoined twins is carried out.

1978 Anwar Sadat, Menachem Begin and Jimmy Carter sign the Camp David Accords, frameworks for peace in the Middle East and between Egypt and Israel.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Wednesday Lotto Draw: 4009

Winning numbers: 16, 3, 23, 4, 22, 13

Supps: 26, 45

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $4,359.65

Division 3: $324.00

Division 4: $19.15

Division 5: $12.95

Division 6: $13.65

 

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

