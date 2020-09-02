Menu
Daily Catch-up: September 2, 2020

Adam Hourigan
by
2nd Sep 2020 7:38 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 11-25
  • YAMBA: 14-23
  • MACLEAN: 12-22
  • COPMANHURST: 11-26
  • WOOLI: 10-24
  • BARYULGIL: 10-26

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

VIC GLOBITS

Of South Grafton, passed away with his loving family by his side on September 1 aged 69 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Vic's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner Street, South Grafton on Saturday, September 5, commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.

Joan BURGESS

Late of Ballina. Passed away at Grafton Base Hospital on August 30 aged 90 years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's funeral service, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton on Tuesday, September 8 commencing at 11am. A burial will take place at East Ballina Cemetery on Wednesday September 9 commencing at 12pm.

Barry James JOHANSEN

Formerly of Glen Innes. Late of Yamba. Passed away peacefully 29 August 2020. AGED 75 years. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Johansen are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetary Townsend Friday 4 September commencing at 11am.

Noel John Myles GALVIN

Formerly of Campbelltown. Late of Yamba. Aged 72 years. Relatives and friends of the late Noel Galvin are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba Wednesday September 2 2020 commencing at 10am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1666 - In the early morning hours, the Great Fire of London breaks out in the house of King Charles II's baker on Pudding Lane near London Bridge.

1945 - Aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Japan formally surrenders to the Allies, bringing an end to World War II.

1968 - On September 2, 1969, America's first automatic teller machine (ATM) makes its public debut, dispensing cash to customers at Chemical Bank in Rockville Center, New York.

1996 - Pop star Michael Jackson's song "You Are Not Alone" reaches number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100-his 12th #1 hit.

LOTTO

Oz  Lotto Draw: 1385

Winning numbers: 41, 14, 33, 30, 18, 17, 37

Supps: 12, 43

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $34,973.35

Division 3: $4,965.80

Division 4: $401.40

Division 5: $28.10

Division 6: $11.70

Division 7: $17.15

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to get your name on:  THE opportunity to name Grafton's new bridge has attracted a lot of attention, and online submissions are now open. More here

Dealing to feed a habit: A MEMBER of a methylamphetamine supply syndicate that sold ice while on bail after he was arrested for drug dealing has told a court during his sentencing that he only sold drugs to feed his own habit. More here

Relay your way: THE 2020 Grafton Relay For Life has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions with a virtual event to be held instead. More here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9


 

