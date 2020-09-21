Daily Catch-up: September 21, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 16-31
- YAMBA: 19-26
- MACLEAN: 17-29
- COPMANHURST: 15-31
- WOOLI: 17-26
- BARYULGIL: 17-31
FUNERAL NOTICES
Alan Greensill
Late of Alstonville, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 aged 90 years. A private service will be held on Monday, September 21 at 11am. Please contact Riverview Funerals for more information. 66469335.
Barry Vincent McMullen
Passed away on September 15, 2020 aged 68. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour, on Monday, September 21, commencing at 2.30pm. A live stream service will also be conducted on the Keith Logue & Sons Facebook page.
Margaret Watkins
Late of Grafton, passed away on September 16, 2020 aged 80 years. A funeral service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Monday, September 21, commencing at 10am.
ON THIS DAY
1817 In an official dispatch, Governor Lachlan Macquarie advocates the adoption of the name Australia for the continent, as suggested by Matthew Flinders.
1937 J. R. R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' is published by George Allen and Unwin in London.
1949 Chinese Communist leaders proclaim the People's Republic of China.
2016 Genomic study finding Australian Aboriginal oldest known civilisation on earth published in "Nature".
A simple thank you goes a long way... From the nurses, doctors and emergency services personnel who fronted up every day, to the retail workers, delivery drivers and teachers that put their own health at risk to help others, Thanks A Million will honour the untold stories of heroism and sacrifice that is keeping Australia safe in 2020. Visit thanksamillion.net.au for more information.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
LOTTO
Saturday Lotto Draw: 4087
Winning numbers: 1, 41, 26, 23, 14, 8
Supps: 33, 12
Division 1: $740,461.20
Division 2: $8,534.10
Division 3: $914.85
Division 4: $29.75
Division 5: $21.45
Division 6: $13.35
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
POLICE were involved in a two-hour stand-off in Grafton yesterday with a male resident who allegedly livestreamed threats while wielding a knife on social media. Read more
MOTORISTS are advised changed traffic conditions and local detours will be in place at the Maclean interchange on the Pacific Highway from next week while asphalting work is carried out. Read more
A VERBAL fight over a Brooms Head man's drunken behaviour ended with the father of a missing teenager being assaulted with an umbrella, a court has heard. Read more
A QUICK response from fire crews to a blaze at Bunnings Warehouse at South Grafton last night prevented a potential disaster. Read more
Catch up on more local news here:
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 119.7
Diesel: 123.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9