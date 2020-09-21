Daily Catch-up: September 21, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 16-31

YAMBA: 19-26

MACLEAN: 17-29

COPMANHURST: 15-31

WOOLI: 17-26

BARYULGIL: 17-31

FUNERAL NOTICES

Alan Greensill

Late of Alstonville, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 aged 90 years. A private service will be held on Monday, September 21 at 11am. Please contact Riverview Funerals for more information. 66469335.

Barry Vincent McMullen

Passed away on September 15, 2020 aged 68. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour, on Monday, September 21, commencing at 2.30pm. A live stream service will also be conducted on the Keith Logue & Sons Facebook page.

Margaret Watkins

Late of Grafton, passed away on September 16, 2020 aged 80 years. A funeral service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Monday, September 21, commencing at 10am.

ON THIS DAY

1817 In an official dispatch, Governor Lachlan Macquarie advocates the adoption of the name Australia for the continent, as suggested by Matthew Flinders.

1937 J. R. R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' is published by George Allen and Unwin in London.

1949 Chinese Communist leaders proclaim the People's Republic of China.

2016 Genomic study finding Australian Aboriginal oldest known civilisation on earth published in "Nature".

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto Draw: 4087

Winning numbers: 1, 41, 26, 23, 14, 8

Supps: 33, 12

Division 1: $740,461.20

Division 2: $8,534.10

Division 3: $914.85

Division 4: $29.75

Division 5: $21.45

Division 6: $13.35

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 118.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 119.7

Diesel: 123.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9