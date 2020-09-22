Daily Catch-up: September 22, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 13-31
- YAMBA: 16-28
- MACLEAN: 14-31
- COPMANHURST: 12-31
- WOOLI: 15-28
- BARYULGIL: 15-29
FUNERAL NOTICES
Betty May Heuston
Formerly of Moree, Late of Yamba. Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 aged 76 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at Riverview Chapel, 62 Wooli Street, Yamba, on Tuesday, September 22 at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1831 The first drawing of a numbat is made, following the first recorded sighting.
1882 Sydney's magnificent Garden Palace burns to the ground.
1985 France admits to bombing the Greenpeace flagship, the 'Rainbow Warrior', in Auckland Harbour.
1994 "Friends" TV sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman debuts on NBC, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
LOTTO
Monday Lotto Draw: 4010
Winning numbers: 22, 35, 18, 1, 4, 8
Supps: 14, 38
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $84,571.25
Division 3: $342.65
Division 4: $21.40
Division 5: $13.30
Division 6: $13.10
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
A TOURIST driving into Yamba has had a lucky escape after the car she was driving lost control and went down an embankment near Palmers Channel bridge. Read more
A CAMPAIGN has begun to help Jan Lees, a well-known Grafton volunteer, get new wheels following a theft from her home. Read more
HE's kept us glued to our television screens for the past 20 years, and now this star will co-host the opening of the of the biennial Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award. Read more
JOHN Shelton's Tobasco stayed true to his name after claiming a third straight victory in the Tab.com.au Benchmark 58 Handicap 1015m at Grafton on Monday. Read more
Catch up on more local news here:
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 121.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 118.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 119.7
Diesel: 123.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9