Daily Catch-up: September 23, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 12-30
- YAMBA: 17-27
- MACLEAN: 16-27
- COPMANHURST: 12-30
- WOOLI: 16-24
- BARYULGIL: 15-28
FUNERAL NOTICES
Margaret May "Meg" Underhill
Late of Kempsey and Maclean, passed away at St Francis Nursing Home, Grafton on September 21, 2020. Devoted wife of Pat (dec), loving Mum and mother-in-law to Margaret and Mark (dec), Brian (dec) and Sharyn, Maureen and Erin and Chris and Josie. Much loved nanna of eight and great nanna of 16. A funeral service for Meg will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church, McIntyres Lane, Maclean on Friday, September 25, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. The service will then proceed to the Maclean Lawn Cemetery.
Paul William Walsh
Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Son of Robert and Eileen Walsh (dec). Dear brother of Margaret Keegan (Melbourne), Fr John Walsh, s.m (Sydney), Cecilia Goldfinsh (Dubbo), and Robert Walsh (Canada). Uncle of Sallyanne, Cathy, Martin, Peter, Michael (dec), Elizabeth, William, Peter and Robyn. Passed away September 20 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends of the late Paul Walsh are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. Burial will follow at Clarence Lawn Cemetery.
ON THIS DAY
1806 Lewis and Clark return to St. Louis after exploring the Pacific Northwest of the United States.
1889 Nintendo Koppai (Later Nintendo Company, Limited) is founded in Japan to produce and market playing cards.
1949 American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen is born
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Oz Lotto draw: 1388
Winning numbers: 3, 2, 37, 22, 45, 18, 34
Supps: 30, 14
Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1389
Division 2: $39,351.75
Division 3: $5,171.40
Division 4: $364.45
Division 5: $52.70
Division 6: $26.95
Division 7: $17.15
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
CLARENCE Valley Mayor Jim Simmons suffered an apparent medical episode shortly after being returned as Mayor for an extra year. The Clarence Valley Council live stream of the extraordinary meeting was immediately stopped moments after the general manager Ashley Lindsay rushed to Mr Simmons' side. Read more
THERE was good news for some in northern NSW, but Clarence Valley Council residents will miss out travelling to Queensland for the foreseeable future. Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced from October 1, the border zone would expand to include Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond and Glen Innes council areas. Read more
MOTORISTS are set to enjoy nine more kilometres of dual carriageway as the Pacific Highway upgrade continues to make strides. Read more
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 119.7
Diesel: 123.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9