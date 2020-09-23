Daily Catch-up: September 23, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 12-30

YAMBA: 17-27

MACLEAN: 16-27

COPMANHURST: 12-30

WOOLI: 16-24

BARYULGIL: 15-28

FUNERAL NOTICES

Margaret May "Meg" Underhill

Late of Kempsey and Maclean, passed away at St Francis Nursing Home, Grafton on September 21, 2020. Devoted wife of Pat (dec), loving Mum and mother-in-law to Margaret and Mark (dec), Brian (dec) and Sharyn, Maureen and Erin and Chris and Josie. Much loved nanna of eight and great nanna of 16. A funeral service for Meg will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church, McIntyres Lane, Maclean on Friday, September 25, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. The service will then proceed to the Maclean Lawn Cemetery.

Paul William Walsh

Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Son of Robert and Eileen Walsh (dec). Dear brother of Margaret Keegan (Melbourne), Fr John Walsh, s.m (Sydney), Cecilia Goldfinsh (Dubbo), and Robert Walsh (Canada). Uncle of Sallyanne, Cathy, Martin, Peter, Michael (dec), Elizabeth, William, Peter and Robyn. Passed away September 20 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends of the late Paul Walsh are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. Burial will follow at Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

ON THIS DAY

1806 Lewis and Clark return to St. Louis after exploring the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

1889 Nintendo Koppai (Later Nintendo Company, Limited) is founded in Japan to produce and market playing cards.

1949 American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen is born

A simple thank you goes a long way... From the nurses, doctors and emergency services personnel who fronted up every day, to the retail workers, delivery drivers and teachers that put their own health at risk to help others, Thanks A Million will honour the untold stories of heroism and sacrifice that is keeping Australia safe in 2020. Visit thanksamillion.net.au for more information.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Oz Lotto draw: 1388

Winning numbers: 3, 2, 37, 22, 45, 18, 34

Supps: 30, 14

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1389

Division 2: $39,351.75

Division 3: $5,171.40

Division 4: $364.45

Division 5: $52.70

Division 6: $26.95

Division 7: $17.15

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

CLARENCE Valley Mayor Jim Simmons suffered an apparent medical episode shortly after being returned as Mayor for an extra year. The Clarence Valley Council live stream of the extraordinary meeting was immediately stopped moments after the general manager Ashley Lindsay rushed to Mr Simmons' side. Read more

THERE was good news for some in northern NSW, but Clarence Valley Council residents will miss out travelling to Queensland for the foreseeable future. Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced from October 1, the border zone would expand to include Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond and Glen Innes council areas. Read more

MOTORISTS are set to enjoy nine more kilometres of dual carriageway as the Pacific Highway upgrade continues to make strides. Read more

Catch up on more local news here:

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 119.7

Diesel: 123.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9