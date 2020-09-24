Daily Catch-up: September 24, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 12-27
- YAMBA: 12-22
- MACLEAN: 9-24
- COPMANHURST: 7-26
- WOOLI: 12-22
- BARYULGIL: 9-26
FUNERAL NOTICES
Margaret May "Meg" Underhill
Late of Kempsey and Maclean, passed away at St Francis Nursing Home, Grafton on September 21, 2020. A funeral service for Meg will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church, McIntyres Lane, Maclean on Friday, September 25, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. The service will then proceed to the Maclean Lawn Cemetery.
Paul William Walsh
Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away September 20 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends of the late Paul Walsh are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. Burial will follow at Clarence Lawn Cemetery.
ON THIS DAY
1657 The first autopsy and coroner's jury verdict is recorded in Maryland.
1928 The Coniston Massacre of Aborigines occurs at a cattle station in the Northern Territory.
1934 2,500 fans see Babe Ruth's farewell Yankee appearance at Yankee Stadium.
1950 Operation Magic Carpet concludes after having transported 45,000 Yemenite Jews to Israel.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Wednesday Lotto draw: 4011
Winning numbers: 1, 31, 6, 5, 32, 4
Supps: 3, 11
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $4,681.60
Division 3: $481.25
Division 4: $21.65
Division 5: $11.35
Division 6: $8.30
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
A WOMAN has escaped with relatively minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving appeared to be airborne for about 10 metres before crashing into an embankment along the Summerland Way. Read more
CONCERNED over the potential for water to be diverted from the Clarence River catchment, Clarence Valley Council have made a submission to NSW parliament. Read more
THE LATEST median house price figures for the Clarence Valley are out for September, and while there has been strong growth in all area of the Clarence for prices, there are still some great homes available. Read more
ACCESS to a busy Yamba street will be closed for two weeks from next Tuesday as part of roundabout installation. Read more
