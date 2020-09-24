Daily Catch-up: September 24, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 12-27

YAMBA: 12-22

MACLEAN: 9-24

COPMANHURST: 7-26

WOOLI: 12-22

BARYULGIL: 9-26

FUNERAL NOTICES

Margaret May "Meg" Underhill

Late of Kempsey and Maclean, passed away at St Francis Nursing Home, Grafton on September 21, 2020. A funeral service for Meg will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church, McIntyres Lane, Maclean on Friday, September 25, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. The service will then proceed to the Maclean Lawn Cemetery.

Paul William Walsh

Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away September 20 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends of the late Paul Walsh are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. Burial will follow at Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

ON THIS DAY

1657 The first autopsy and coroner's jury verdict is recorded in Maryland.

1928 The Coniston Massacre of Aborigines occurs at a cattle station in the Northern Territory.

1934 2,500 fans see Babe Ruth's farewell Yankee appearance at Yankee Stadium.

1950 Operation Magic Carpet concludes after having transported 45,000 Yemenite Jews to Israel.

A simple thank you goes a long way... From the nurses, doctors and emergency services personnel who fronted up every day, to the retail workers, delivery drivers and teachers that put their own health at risk to help others, Thanks A Million will honour the untold stories of heroism and sacrifice that is keeping Australia safe in 2020. Visit thanksamillion.net.au for more information.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Wednesday Lotto draw: 4011

Winning numbers: 1, 31, 6, 5, 32, 4

Supps: 3, 11

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,681.60

Division 3: $481.25

Division 4: $21.65

Division 5: $11.35

Division 6: $8.30

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A WOMAN has escaped with relatively minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving appeared to be airborne for about 10 metres before crashing into an embankment along the Summerland Way. Read more

CONCERNED over the potential for water to be diverted from the Clarence River catchment, Clarence Valley Council have made a submission to NSW parliament. Read more

THE LATEST median house price figures for the Clarence Valley are out for September, and while there has been strong growth in all area of the Clarence for prices, there are still some great homes available. Read more

ACCESS to a busy Yamba street will be closed for two weeks from next Tuesday as part of roundabout installation. Read more

Catch up on more local news here:

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 119.7

Diesel: 123.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9