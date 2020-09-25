Daily Catch-up: September 25, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 8-31
- YAMBA: 13-26
- MACLEAN: 11-29
- COPMANHURST: 8-30
- WOOLI: 11-26
- BARYULGIL: 11-29
FUNERAL NOTICES
Margaret May "Meg" Underhill
Late of Kempsey and Maclean, passed away at St Francis Nursing Home, Grafton on September 21, 2020. A funeral service for Meg will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church, McIntyres Lane, Maclean on Friday, September 25, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. The service will then proceed to the Maclean Lawn Cemetery.
Paul William Walsh
Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away September 20 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends of the late Paul Walsh are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. Burial will follow at Clarence Lawn Cemetery.
ON THIS DAY
1764 Fletcher Christian, the man who led the mutiny on the Bounty against Captain Bligh, is born.
1876 The current state flag of Tasmania is adopted.
1957 The largest explosion in a second series of British atomic tests at Maralinga, South Australia, takes place.
1975 Pink Floyd's concept album "Wish You Were Here" reaches No. 1 in the US, goes on to sell 13 million copies.
LOTTO
Thursday Powerball draw: 1271
Winning numbers: 13, 11, 1, 32, 31, 3, 8
Powerball: 3
Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1272
Division 2: Transferred to Div 3
Division 3: $7,838.15
Division 4: $406.95
Division 5: $135.55
Division 6: $65.20
Division 6: $39.35
Division 7: $16.95
Division 9: $10.60
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
WHO has the spunkiest mullet in all of the Clarence Valley? The results are in! Find out here
A TOTAL Fire Ban (TOBAN) will be in place for the Far North Coast today. This is what you can and cannot do.
AFTER former Citizen Of The Year Jan Lees' scooter was stolen last month, her faith in humanity was restored when she got a phone call from a community member offering to raise money to get her a new one. Read more
CLARENCE Valley Council have endorsed a plan to paint parking lines on the road outside the Grafton Hotel, crushing another insidious attempt by the cult of nose-in parking to gain a foothold in the CBD battleground. Read more
BRIDAL parties of up to 20 people will be allowed to dance at weddings and both parents will be permitted to watch on the sidelines at school sport this weekend, under a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions announced by the NSW government. Read more
Catch up on more local news here:
