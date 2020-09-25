Daily Catch-up: September 25, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 8-31

YAMBA: 13-26

MACLEAN: 11-29

COPMANHURST: 8-30

WOOLI: 11-26

BARYULGIL: 11-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Margaret May "Meg" Underhill

Late of Kempsey and Maclean, passed away at St Francis Nursing Home, Grafton on September 21, 2020. A funeral service for Meg will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church, McIntyres Lane, Maclean on Friday, September 25, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. The service will then proceed to the Maclean Lawn Cemetery.

Paul William Walsh

Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away September 20 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends of the late Paul Walsh are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. Burial will follow at Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

ON THIS DAY

1764 Fletcher Christian, the man who led the mutiny on the Bounty against Captain Bligh, is born.

1876 The current state flag of Tasmania is adopted.

1957 The largest explosion in a second series of British atomic tests at Maralinga, South Australia, takes place.

1975 Pink Floyd's concept album "Wish You Were Here" reaches No. 1 in the US, goes on to sell 13 million copies.

A simple thank you goes a long way... From the nurses, doctors and emergency services personnel who fronted up every day, to the retail workers, delivery drivers and teachers that put their own health at risk to help others, Thanks A Million will honour the untold stories of heroism and sacrifice that is keeping Australia safe in 2020. Visit thanksamillion.net.au for more information.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Thursday Powerball draw: 1271

Winning numbers: 13, 11, 1, 32, 31, 3, 8

Powerball: 3

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1272

Division 2: Transferred to Div 3

Division 3: $7,838.15

Division 4: $406.95

Division 5: $135.55

Division 6: $65.20

Division 6: $39.35

Division 7: $16.95

Division 9: $10.60

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHO has the spunkiest mullet in all of the Clarence Valley? The results are in! Find out here

A TOTAL Fire Ban (TOBAN) will be in place for the Far North Coast today. This is what you can and cannot do.

AFTER former Citizen Of The Year Jan Lees' scooter was stolen last month, her faith in humanity was restored when she got a phone call from a community member offering to raise money to get her a new one. Read more

CLARENCE Valley Council have endorsed a plan to paint parking lines on the road outside the Grafton Hotel, crushing another insidious attempt by the cult of nose-in parking to gain a foothold in the CBD battleground. Read more

BRIDAL parties of up to 20 people will be allowed to dance at weddings and both parents will be permitted to watch on the sidelines at school sport this weekend, under a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions announced by the NSW government. Read more

Catch up on more local news here:

TODAY'S PETROL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.7

Diesel: 118.7

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.5

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 117.5

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 119.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9