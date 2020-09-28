Daily Catch-up: September 28, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 8-21

YAMBA: 10-19

MACLEAN: 9-19

COPMANHURST: 7-20

WOOLI: 11-18

BARYULGIL: 9-21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Paul William Walsh

Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away September 20, 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, September 30, commencing at 10.30am.

ON THIS DAY

1968 Beatles' "Hey Jude" single goes #1 and stays #1 for 9 weeks.

1973 The first performance takes place in the new Sydney Opera House.

2016 Damage from storms and tornados cause a state-wide blackout in South Australia.

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto draw: 4089

Winning numbers: 28, 7, 36, 1, 42, 22

Supps: 14, 11

Division 1: $511,318.20

Division 2: $6,012.90

Division 3: $1,015.45

Division 4: $30.40

Division 5: $16.85

Division 6: $11.20

