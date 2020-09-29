Daily Catch-up: September 29, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 7-22
- YAMBA: 10-20
- MACLEAN: 8-21
- COPMANHURST: 7-22
- WOOLI: 11-19
- BARYULGIL: 9-22
FUNERAL NOTICES
Paul William Walsh
Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away September 20, 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, September 30, commencing at 10.30am.
ON THIS DAY
1791 George Vancouver formally claims southwestern Australia for Great Britain.
1916 The New York Times reports that John D Rockefeller has become America's first billionaire.
1939 During WWII, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agree to divide up Poland.
2004 The 4179 Toutatis/1989 AC asteroid passes within 4 lunar distances of Earth.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Monday Lotto draw: 4012
Winning numbers: 3, 17, 11, 24, 38, 16
Supps: 31, 26
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $5,082.90
Division 3: $409.40
Division 4: $22.35
Division 5: $13.55
Division 6: $11.70
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
COFFS/Clarence police are investigating reports of animal cruelty towards a koala shown in a Snapchat video. Read more
A GRAFTON woman who described her 2020 as "s**t", couldn't believe what she heard when Lucky Lotteries staff rang her to tell her of a $100,000 lottery win. Read more
ONE of Yamba's busiest intersections will be closed to traffic for two weeks as work to install a new roundabout is undertaken. Read more
Amid growing community concern over the Clarence's exclusion from Queensland's border zone, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has again joined in requesting a change from the Queensland premier. Read more
TODAY'S PETROL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.7
Diesel: 118.7
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.5
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 117.5
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 119.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9