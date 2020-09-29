Daily Catch-up: September 29, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 7-22

YAMBA: 10-20

MACLEAN: 8-21

COPMANHURST: 7-22

WOOLI: 11-19

BARYULGIL: 9-22

FUNERAL NOTICES

Paul William Walsh

Late of Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away September 20, 2020 aged 83 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, September 30, commencing at 10.30am.

ON THIS DAY

1791 George Vancouver formally claims southwestern Australia for Great Britain.

1916 The New York Times reports that John D Rockefeller has become America's first billionaire.

1939 During WWII, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agree to divide up Poland.

2004 The 4179 Toutatis/1989 AC asteroid passes within 4 lunar distances of Earth.

LOTTO

Monday Lotto draw: 4012

Winning numbers: 3, 17, 11, 24, 38, 16

Supps: 31, 26

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $5,082.90

Division 3: $409.40

Division 4: $22.35

Division 5: $13.55

Division 6: $11.70

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

COFFS/Clarence police are investigating reports of animal cruelty towards a koala shown in a Snapchat video. Read more

A GRAFTON woman who described her 2020 as "s**t", couldn't believe what she heard when Lucky Lotteries staff rang her to tell her of a $100,000 lottery win. Read more

ONE of Yamba's busiest intersections will be closed to traffic for two weeks as work to install a new roundabout is undertaken. Read more

Amid growing community concern over the Clarence's exclusion from Queensland's border zone, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has again joined in requesting a change from the Queensland premier. Read more

