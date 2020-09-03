Daily Catch-up: September 3, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 11-28

YAMBA: 15-25

MACLEAN: 13-24

COPMANHURST: 11-28

WOOLI: 11-27

BARYULGIL: 9-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

VIC GLOBITS

Of South Grafton, passed away with his loving family by his side on September 1 aged 69 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Vic's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner Street, South Grafton on Saturday, September 5, commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.

Joan BURGESS

Late of Ballina. Passed away at Grafton Base Hospital on August 30 aged 90 years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's funeral service, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton on Tuesday, September 8 commencing at 11am. A burial will take place at East Ballina Cemetery on Wednesday September 9 commencing at 12pm.

Barry James JOHANSEN

Formerly of Glen Innes. Late of Yamba. Passed away peacefully 29 August 2020. AGED 75 years. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Johansen are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetary Townsend Friday 4 September commencing at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1777 - The American flag is flown in battle for the first time, during a Revolutionary War skirmish at Cooch's Bridge, Delaware

1783 - The American Revolution officially comes to an end when representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Spain and France sign the Treaty of Paris on September 3, 1783.

1939 - On September 3, 1939, in response to Hitler's invasion of Poland, Britain and France, both allies of the overrun nation declare war on Germany.

2004 - A three-day hostage crisis at a Russian school comes to a violent conclusion after a gun battle erupts between the hostage-takers and Russian security forces.

LOTTO

Wednesday Lotto Draw: 4005

Winning numbers: 34, 2, 22, 7, 21, 40

Supps: 44 ,3

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $6,608.80

Division 3: $464.90

Division 4: $24.25

Division 5: $14.35

Division 6: $12.85

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A line in the sand: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has threatened to quit the ­coalition and throw Gladys Berejiklian's government into turmoil over proposed green tape that risks strangling drought-recovering farmers with arduous "koala checks". More here

Bright future for boat builder: YAMBA Welding Engineering has announced today an exciting new chapter in its enduring regional history with the family-owned boat manufacturing business to be acquired by cutting-edge Australian watercraft company The Whiskey Project Group. More here

Mobile COVID testing: Bookings are open for a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic to be in Maclean next week. More here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 115.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 124.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9



