Daily Catch-up: September 3, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 11-28
- YAMBA: 15-25
- MACLEAN: 13-24
- COPMANHURST: 11-28
- WOOLI: 11-27
- BARYULGIL: 9-27
FUNERAL NOTICES
VIC GLOBITS
Of South Grafton, passed away with his loving family by his side on September 1 aged 69 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Vic's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner Street, South Grafton on Saturday, September 5, commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.
Joan BURGESS
Late of Ballina. Passed away at Grafton Base Hospital on August 30 aged 90 years.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's funeral service, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton on Tuesday, September 8 commencing at 11am. A burial will take place at East Ballina Cemetery on Wednesday September 9 commencing at 12pm.
Barry James JOHANSEN
Formerly of Glen Innes. Late of Yamba. Passed away peacefully 29 August 2020. AGED 75 years. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Johansen are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetary Townsend Friday 4 September commencing at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1777 - The American flag is flown in battle for the first time, during a Revolutionary War skirmish at Cooch's Bridge, Delaware
1783 - The American Revolution officially comes to an end when representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Spain and France sign the Treaty of Paris on September 3, 1783.
1939 - On September 3, 1939, in response to Hitler's invasion of Poland, Britain and France, both allies of the overrun nation declare war on Germany.
2004 - A three-day hostage crisis at a Russian school comes to a violent conclusion after a gun battle erupts between the hostage-takers and Russian security forces.
LOTTO
Wednesday Lotto Draw: 4005
Winning numbers: 34, 2, 22, 7, 21, 40
Supps: 44 ,3
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $6,608.80
Division 3: $464.90
Division 4: $24.25
Division 5: $14.35
Division 6: $12.85
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
A line in the sand: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has threatened to quit the coalition and throw Gladys Berejiklian's government into turmoil over proposed green tape that risks strangling drought-recovering farmers with arduous "koala checks". More here
Bright future for boat builder: YAMBA Welding Engineering has announced today an exciting new chapter in its enduring regional history with the family-owned boat manufacturing business to be acquired by cutting-edge Australian watercraft company The Whiskey Project Group. More here
Mobile COVID testing: Bookings are open for a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic to be in Maclean next week. More here
